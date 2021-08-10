Hy-Brid Lifts Sees Increased Demand, 68 Percent Sales Growth

The company’s response times and rental-tough access solutions lend to continued positive forecasts moving into 2022.

August 10, 2021
Alexis Sheprak
Hy-Brid Lifts / Custom Equipment LLC
Zt 1630 Half Elevated
Hy Brid Lifts Logo

Hy-Brid Lifts has released record sales in the first half of 2021, with projections for the second half of the year on track to continue in a positive trend.

Global sales rose 68 percent compared to the previous year, spurred by a 110-percent growth in Push-Around Series sales. The Pro Series category reported a growth of 41 percent, driven by the company’s lightweight entry into the 19-foot scissor lift market  ̶  the PS-1930. Demand for the ZT-1630 boosted Zero-Turn Series sales by nearly 200 percent.

“We have seen a tremendous increase in demand for our products globally as our customers and end users see the value of our innovative product portfolio,” said Marshall Shaver, vice president of sales and marketing, who attributes the company’s six-month sales to being uniquely positioned in the access market. “Our ability to navigate through challenging supply chain issues, steel cost increases, and labor shortages allows us to continue to provide equipment with little disruption.”

A large portion of the company’s half-year performance is also due to having shorter lead times than competitive lifts. All Hy-Brid Lifts are 100 percent manufactured and assembled in the United States, enabling the company to get parts faster, assemble machines quicker, and deliver products when customers need them. The company’s response times and rental-tough access solutions lend to continued positive forecasts moving into 2022.

Information provided by Hy-Brid Lifts and edited by Alexis Sheprak

