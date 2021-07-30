Hy-Brid Lifts Debuts Online Ordering for Parts, Used Equipment

Hy-Brid Lifts has introduced an online Parts Service Center and used equipment offering on the company’s website. The added online tools enhance the customer experience by making it easy to order parts 24/7 and provide access to high quality used equipment.

“We are continuing to implement technology and services to make customers’ lives easier,” said Marshall Shaver, Hy-Brid Lifts vice president of sales and marketing. “This year has presented a whole array of new challenges and opportunities. We are meeting those challenges by providing more online tools to the market at a time when companies are looking for digital ways to do business.”

The Hy-Brid Lifts Parts Service Center offers an easy way for customers and dealers to view manuals and research needed parts. The Parts Center not only saves time, but also improves accuracy in ordering. Instead of having to look up the parts manual, identify the part needed, then call or email to place an order, dealers can now complete the whole process digitally and seamlessly.

Authorized dealers and service providers can create an account and order parts by browsing the interactive parts catalog online using a model number and serial number lookup, or, if the part numbers are already known, they can use the Quick Add feature. Dealers can access complete information, including list price and dealer discount pricing, directly in the interactive catalog or in the shopping cart. The shopping cart displays the price of the goods but does not include shipping costs. Dealers will be invoiced for all online purchases just as they would with an equipment order. After the order is placed, a confirmation is emailed to the account holder. All parts orders are typically filled same day if the order is placed by noon.

Hy-Brid Lifts continues to offer alternate methods for ordering parts, including via phone, email, or by using SmartEquip, a third-party platform that connects manufacturers, dealers, and rental fleet owners in various industries.

In addition to providing customers with easy access to parts, Hy-Brid Lifts now offers the ability to view available used equipment directly on the company website. The inventory can be filtered by manufacturer, model, mobility, condition, warranty, year, and price. All used Hy-Brid Lifts undergo an inspection to ensure drive, elevate, and steer functions are operational and safety systems are in place. Select used lifts are put through the company’s Work Ready program and have an additional 85-point Work Ready inspection, including annual inspection, and feature a factory warranty for 180 days covering all parts. This provides peace of mind that the lift is ready to work the second it gets off the trailer.

The Hy-Brid Lifts used equipment site also features other brands of used lifts available for purchase, including Genie, Haulotte, JLG, MEC, Skyjack, and Snorkel. These units undergo a general inspection but are sold as is with no additional warranty.

Information provided by Hy-Brid Lifts and edited by Alexis Sheprak