Hy-Brid Lifts Appoints New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Hy-Brid Lifts announced Marshall Shaver, who will lead the sales and marketing team, growing the customer base and continuing to execute the company’s successful strategy, as new vice president of sales and marketing.

January 6, 2021
Hy-Brid Lifts / Custom Equipment LLC
Marshall Shaver
Hy-Brid Lifts / Custom Equipment LLC.
Hy Brid Lifts Logo

Hy-Brid Lifts has announced Marshall Shaver as vice president of sales and marketing. Shaver’s responsibilities will include leading the sales and marketing team, growing the customer base, and continuing to execute the company’s successful strategy. 

“I’m looking forward to working alongside the rapidly growing team at Hy-Brid Lifts,” said Shaver. “I have been watching the strong growth of the team and products over the last few years and am excited to continue providing excellent support to existing customers, while simultaneously growing our market presence with new dealers.”

Shaver brings more than 10 years of industry experience to his new role, largely derived from his time at Wacker Neuson as the business development manager and director of key accounts. During his time there, Shaver worked with national accounts to build and nurture strong relationships, and help ensure products and support met the rigorous standards of the company’s largest customers.  

“Marshall will be an asset in building the relationship with our customers and helping us respond to market needs,” said Terry Dolan, Custom Equipment's past-president and member of the board of directors. “He’s the final piece to our new management team and understands our customers and our market. He shares the Hy-Brid Lifts vision for driving innovation that will deepen customer relationships and help the brand stand out from the other 'me-too' competition. We’re excited for him to be part of the team and continue the company’s successful growth.”  

Shaver holds a degree in business administration from Concordia University, as well as a certificate in sustainable systems engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

