Bobcat Partners with Magni TH to Introduce Latest Telehandlers

Magni TH has announced an OEM agreement with Bobcat to supply a range of the latest rotating telehandlers. According to this agreement, Magni will supply Bobcat with rotating telehandlers ranging from 18 to 39 meters.

Built in the new Magni TH facilities, this new range of rotating telehandlers will be in Bobcat colors, branded Bobcat, and they will feature all the latest technologies in terms of engines (Stage V), cab, comfort, safety and latest standard compliance.

The agreement covers the following markets: Europe, Russia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Magni TH founder and president of the company, Riccardo Magni, said, "Bobcat’s strength in the material handling and construction sector is renowned around the world, coupled with my 40 year experience in the design and production of innovative products, will mean that Bobcat material handling range will be an even greater force to be reckoned with.

For Magni TH, this is a further step to grow and consolidate the presence in the global markets and to confirm the leadership in the rotational Telehandler segment.”

With the brand new 35,000 square meter production facility in Castelfranco Emilia near Modena, in addition to the existing 6,000 square meter plant, Magni TH will have the capacity to produce 3,500 rotating machines a year.