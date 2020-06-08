CE Rentals Helps to Release the Dinosaurs

Thanks to Contractors Equipment Rentals, a large exhibit of realistic dinosaurs will go on as planned at Brookfield Zoo with some help from a selection of telehandlers.

June 8, 2020
Contractors Equipment Rentals (CE Rentals)
Ce Rentals Bronto Telehandler 5edaf76fa2169
CE Rentals
Construction Equipment Rental Illinois Ce Rentals

An exhibit of epic proportions with realistic and life-size dinosaurs will go on as planned at Brookfield Zoo, Brookfield, Illinois, thanks to the heavy-duty equipment and one-stop consulting and project management provided by Contractors Equipment Rentals (CE Rentals), Elmhurst, Illinois, including the use of telehandlers and industrial grounds protecting surfaces throughout April and May to unload the huge exhibit.

On loan from Dino Don and created by “Jurassic Park” advisor Don Lessem, the exhibit features 46 full-sized robotic dinosaurs, including the world debut of the largest dinosaur that ever lived, a 120-ft.-long Argentinosaurus. 

“It’s the largest accurate robotic dinosaur ever assembled,” says Lessem. Sneak previews of the dinosaurs are on their social media channels, including InstagramFacebook, and YouTube

“I can’t tell you what a thrill it is to be a part of bringing a world-class exhibit like this to our hometown zoo," says Robert Sloan, owner of CE Rentals. “Yeah, we’re known for having excellent, affordable rental equipment inventory with free local delivery, but to be able to serve the Brookfield Zoo ‘at such a time as this’ is meaningful to us — not prehistoric, just historic, given everything we’ve all been through this year.”

Massive, prehistoric-looking heads, bodies, and limbs were lifted from more than 14 truck trailers and staged across an empty parking lot, later to be hauled into their temporary “wilderness” habitats and assembled for the enjoyment of the Chicago-area public. 

The exhibit seen at the Bronx Zoo in 2019, as well as the Jacksonville Zoo this year, is currently scheduled to open at the beginning of July without a hitch because CE Rentals was in the right place at the right time with the right resources.

Dave Gordon, field sales representative, CE Rentals, made a connection last summer with Ron May, BZ manager of exhibits, to demonstrate a pothole-patching product, for which CE Rentals is the sole Illinois distributor. While the zoo’s budget didn’t have room for the AquaPatch solution, they later called on CE Rentals for the critical mission of lifting a 2-ton rhino. CE Rentals referred the zoo to Randall Industries, also in Elmhurst, to provide the larger telehandler required. Once that mission was accomplished, CE Rentals was the first place May called when the dinosaur exhibit was ready to move into place early in March. 

Gordon also helped the dino exhibit staff find local welding resources, as well as procure a nearby massive crane able to hoist one especially portly 30-ton species.

“They thought they were going to have to tear down some fencing in one spot to get one dinosaur positioned correctly,” says Gordon. “It would have cost an extra $8,000 to take the fence down and then reinstall it. I could see a way where they didn’t have to go to that extreme — with a little turning while they moved forward, we got the big parts in place, and saved a large sum of money in the process.”

Recommended
12988168374 50ce1b608d C
UPDATE: Bill Easing PPP Loan Restrictions Signed into Law
Legislation allows a greater percentage of loan proceeds to pay for non-payroll expenses, proceeds to be spent for much longer than 8 weeks, extends repayment period if not forgiven
June 3, 2020
Otis Excavator
Meet the AEM Hall of Fame Inventors Who Literally Changed the World
As the deadline draws near to nominate new equipment Hall of Famers, here's a review of some inductees whose plows, shovels, lasers and more shaped the course of human history
June 4, 2020
100840977 10158016848170973 3566970137464537088 O
Draft of Surface Transportation Bill Released, Industry Calls for Bipartisan Support
The INVEST in America Act is a five-year, $494 billion bill that would increase highway and public transportation investment by 42 percent and 72 percent, respectively but also tries to address climate change at the same time
June 4, 2020
Latest
Roto 50 21 S Plus Aaaa
Roto 50.21 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 50.21 S Plus telehandler comes standard with 360-degree turret rotation and a 20-degree tilt cab.
May 27, 2020
P40 13 1 A
P40.13 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P40.13 telehandler features independent front stabilizers with a maximum operating capacity of 8,800-lb.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo R40 18 S 840x2048
Roto 40.18S Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 40.18S features a 415-degree turret rotation and an 8,800-lb. capacity at a 58-ft. maximum lift height.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo P40 17 A 2
P40.17 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P40.17 features independent front stabilizers and designed for medium-sized material handling applications.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo P35 11 T 1
P35.11 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P35.11 is a compact machine offering a maximum load capacity of 7,700 lb.
May 27, 2020
Merlo P72 10
P72.10 High Capacity Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P72.10 can lift 9,000 l.b to a height of 31 ft. 3 in. or 4,500 lb. with a reach of 17 ft. 1 in.
May 27, 2020
Pettibone Extendo 1056 X
Extendo 1056X Telehandler
Pettibone adds 10,000-lb.-capacity telehandler to X-Series.
April 9, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 17 At 1 21 41 Pm
[VIDEO] JLG 1075 Telehandler with 8-story Lift Height
John Boehme, JLG senior product manager, talks about new standard and option features of the 1075 telehandler.
March 17, 2020
Jlg 1075
JLG 1075 Telescopic Handler
10,000 lb class telehandler boasts a 75-foot boom and 60' reach
March 16, 2020
Img 0152
[VIDEO] SANY America STH1056A Telehandler
The STH1056A offers an attractive and versatile option for operators and rental fleet owners alike, and provides an excellent balance of features and capabilities at an even more appealing price point.
March 11, 2020
JLG MZ100
JLG and Construction Robotics Innovate for Jobsite of the Future
Collaborative work advances construction through robotics and autonomy.
March 10, 2020
Sky Trak 12054 Cmyk 2x3 2
SkyTrak 12054 Telescopic Handler
12,000-lb. class telehandler is suited for use in both industrial and commercial construction applications
February 15, 2020
Jcb Skytrak 3013
[VIDEO] SkyTrack 3013 Ultracompact Telehander Purpose-built for Small Spaces
Compared to a skid steer, JLG's SkyTrak 3013 can offer better reach into truck beds and trailers and over obstacles, in addition to better lift height for single story houses and dump trucks.
February 12, 2020
Jcb 504 13 Compact Telehandler
[VIDEO] JCB Adds Second Subcompact Telehandler with 504-13 Model
JCB 504-13 Loadall subcompact telehandler gives customers a second, smaller option in the JBC subcompact telehandler lineup.
February 11, 2020
SkyTrak 3013 Ultra-Compact Telehandler
JLG Expands SkyTrak Telehandler Line into 12K and 3K Classes
New products support market demand for larger and smaller models.
February 11, 2020
JLG Industries 1030P Mobile Elevating Work Platform
JLG Expands Low-Level Access Line at ARA
1030P offers large platform size and compact footprint.
February 11, 2020
Genie S-60 J Telescopic Boom
New Genie S-60 Boom Offers Essential Performance to Get Work Done at Height
New generation of Genie telescopic booms help rental customers mix their fleets to match the right machine to the job.
February 10, 2020
Philippe Bisson - ABLE&apos;s Business Development Director for Rotators and Telehandlers
ABLE Equipment Rental Announces Appointment of Business Development Director for Rotators and Telehandlers
Philippe Bisson is ABLE's Business Development Director for the Rotator and Telehandler Division. Bisson will be responsible for all business initiatives, developing long term strategies and growing the revenue in this expanding equipment segment.
February 7, 2020
Xtreme Xr1555
XR1347-C, XR1547-C, XR1555-C and XR1734-C Rough Terrain Telehandlers
Xtreme added three models to its C-class rough terrain telehandlers featuring electric over hydraulic and a modular cab design able to switch from open to enclosed.
February 4, 2020
Ams Merlo P40 13 4 Silouette
AMS-Merlo P40.13 High Capacity Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P40.13 high capacity telehandler offers a lift height of 41 ft. 2 in., a reach of 28 ft. 3 in. and load capacity of 8,800 lb.
January 16, 2020
Ams Merlo R50 26 Splus 1
50.26 S-Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's R50.26 S-Plus telehandler model has a lift height of 85 ft. 4 in., a reach of 75 ft. 5 in. and a maximum load capacity of 11,000 lb.
January 16, 2020
Pettibone Extendo50
Pettibone Celebrates 50th Anniversary of First Extendo Telehandler
The first Model 88 Extendo was developed by Pettibone in the 1960s and delivered to the marketplace in 1970.
January 16, 2020
Jlg Sky Trak 3013
JLG to Partner with AUSA on New Ultra Compact Telehandler
JLG's 10-year partnership with AUSA will extend the company’s telehandler portfolio
January 9, 2020
Maxresdefault 5df3ba18d7c4b
[VIDEO] AMS Merlo Improves Telehandler Operation Safety with Overload Management
The Merlo line includes 18 different models which all include the complete overload management system that prohibits operators from picking up a load that will exceed the capacity of the machine.
December 13, 2019