H&E Equipment Services Inc. has appointed John McDowell Engquist as president and chief operating officer, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Engquist will succeed current president, Bradley W. Barber, who has been president of the company since Nov. 2, 2012. Barber will continue in his role as a director and the CEO of the company. Engquist is the son of John Martindale Engquist, who is the executive chairman of the company.

“John’s appointment as president and chief operating officer recognizes his exemplary performance throughout his career with H&E. John’s operational expertise, valued insight, and strong leadership qualities have been instrumental in leading our operations in various capacities for more than a decade," Barber said. "We look forward to John’s future contributions in this expanded role as we seek to maximize our operating performance in today’s challenging environment and beyond, as well as capitalize on strategic growth opportunities through branch expansion and acquisitions.”