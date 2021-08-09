Chicago Pneumatic Names González Trading as Preferred Dealer

With accelerated growth in its first two years, González Trading has contributed to the infrastructure and market of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

August 9, 2021
Alexis Sheprak
Chicago Pneumatic Power Technique
Gonzalez Trading 2
Cp Chicago Pneumatic Black 10893844

Chicago Pneumatic Power Technique has welcomed González Trading to its dealer network, effective immediately. The company is based out of Puerto Rico and will offer rental, sales, and service of Chicago Pneumatic equipment.

González Trading was founded in 1963 by Jose M. Baeza, Sr., who had the vision to supply heavy equipment to the communities in Puerto Rico. With accelerated growth in its first two years, González Trading has contributed to the infrastructure and market of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

“González Trading has been in the industrial, construction, and general equipment market for 57 years,” said Fabian Rodriguez, commercial director at González Trading. “We’re proud to include Chicago Pneumatic in our product line to help our community with emergency response efforts and more.”

As a leader in sales, services, and rentals of compressors, generators, pumps, aerial platforms, and heavy construction equipment in Puerto Rico, González Trading has modern facilities to provide professional support. And with over 150 employees and 45 factory-trained technicians, González Trading is trained to support the needs of their clients.

“We are extremely honored to represent Chicago Pneumatic products. Chicago Pneumatic fits perfectly into our portfolio and is of great interest to our growing market,” said Rodriguez. “With our partnership with Chicago Pneumatic, we believe we can distinctively reach the construction market by focusing on providing the best, reliable equipment for each builder.”

“I am very pleased to have Gonzalez Trading on our team,” said David Smith, regional sales manager at Chicago Pneumatic. “They possess all the attributes of a successful and sustainable channel partner with unlimited growth potential."

Information provided by Chicago Pneumatic Power Technique and edited by Alexis Sheprak. 

 

