Kohler Engines Italian Campus Receives ISO 50001 Certification

Kohler Engines received the ISO 50001 certification for its Reggio Emilia campus in Italy.

ISO 50001 is the international degree that specifies the requirements of an energy management system, enabling a company to have a systematic approach for continuous improvement of its energy performance. The Italian plant already has an ISO 9001 certification as well.

Kohler says that this certification shows how the organization is committed to constantly improve the energy performance for better energy management, cost-savings, and the reduction of environmental impact.

“I would like to congratulate the entire team for this great achievement, another step in Kohler’s commitment to improving its impact on the environment,” said Vincenzo Perrone, Kohler Engines president. “Our care for the environment is not only due to our products, which are designed to achieve extremely efficient combustion, we apply it to every aspect of our work: innovative processes, modern facilities, plant management, and now also excellent energy management. This project is a great example of bold innovation.”

The achievement of ISO 50001 certification enables Kohler to adopt a systematic approach to make better use of energy intensive assets, address impact, conserve resources, and improve the bottom-line through efficient energy management.

Information provided by Kohler Engines and edited by Alexis Sheprak.