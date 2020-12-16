Chicago Pneumatic Power Technique Expands Generator Lineup

Chicago Pneumatic Power Technique (CP) has filled the gap in its generator lineup with the reengineered CPG 150 and brand-new CPG 200. The versatile CPG mobile generator range is designed to meet the tough demands of the construction, oil field and special event industries.

Carrying over the same characteristics of the CPG line, the CPG 150 and CPG 200 offer quality, ease of serviceability, user friendliness and economical operation.

Engine

The CPG models are now equipped with a John Deere 6068 Tier 4 Final diesel engine. The CPG 150 has a rated prime power of 120 kilowatts, while the QAS 200 delivers a rated prime power of 160 kilowatts. Both units offer dual frequency capabilities.

An AREP alternator excitation system allows for an outstanding starting capability, even on the toughest jobsites. The operator has stable power in less than six seconds in any weather condition.

Fuel tank

An internal 335-gallon fuel tank provides power for 44 hours at 75 percent load on the CPG 150 or 37 hours at 100 percent load. The CPG 200 operates for 37 hours at 75 percent load or 28 hours at 100 percent load. The Polyethylene fuel tank provides safe diesel storage while eliminating tank corrosion contaminants from being introduced to the fuel system.

With an integrated fuel water separator and filter, the system is designed to help maintain cleanliness and provide diesel supply to the engine for reliable trouble-free operation.

Enclosure

Built with powder coated steel, the CPG units are weatherproof and corrosion resistant. Inside the doors, the generators offer a unique foam and layering system, which keeps water out and improves sound attenuation.

To provide lower noise emission, reduce fuel use and create a better performance in cold-weather environments, the CPG generators feature a standard variable speed fan. They are also environmentally friendly with 110 percent fluid containment.

The generators allow flexibility for the operator by matching the machine to the correct applications. This includes two different configurations: the standard dual axle trailer or an optional skid mounted unit with forklift pockets.

Operators are also able to get more generators per truckload due to the industry-leading compactness over comparative models.

Serviceability

Large access doors and panels make the two generators service friendly. Wire routing in the CPG cubicles is neat, clean, service friendly and easily accessed.

Additionally, heavy duty oil, air and fuel filters extend the maintenance interval to less than two hours of service for every 500-hour interval, reducing the total cost of ownership.

The CPG 150 and CPG 200 generators offer triple stage air filtration with a safety cartridge and dual stage fuel filtration further increasing the life of the generators.

Safety

To increase safety measures, both of these units were manufactured with an emergency stop. Additionally, a remote signal start and stop allows connection as a critical backup unit via a two-wire dry contact connection in the distribution panel.

Controller

A DeepSea 7310 controller is fully diagnostic with its three-inch display. It is intuitive and easy to operate with all functions conveniently at the operator’s fingertips.

An optional paralleling controller includes a unique touch screen display and can link up to 32 generators of any size, working in Power Management Mode.

There are now ten CPG units, including the CPG 250, CPG 330 and CPG 625, which were released earlier this year.