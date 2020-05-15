ERS Caterpillar Names Texada Software as Equipment Rental Software Provider

ERS CAT will be deploying Texada’s SRM (Systematic Rental Management), FleetLogic mobile field service and logistics application, and GateWay e-commerce suite in all of their locations.

May 15, 2020
Texada Software
Ers Press Release 2
Texada Software

Texada Software, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Noble Iron Inc., has been chosen by ERS (Energy Rental Solutions) Caterpillar as their equipment rental software provider.

ERS CAT is a top rental company and Caterpillar dealer that has one of the largest equipment fleets of temperature control, compressed air, and generator products on the United States Gulf Coast. ERS CAT will be deploying Texada’s SRM (Systematic Rental Management), FleetLogic mobile field service and logistics application, and GateWay e-commerce suite in all of their locations.

Alex Kress, Texada’s head of customer success, says, “We are thrilled to partner with ERS by providing an extraordinary experience and software platform for the ERS team and their customers. We are confident that Texada’s platform will provide the technological capabilities to advance ERS’ business processes and efficiencies, and help the team to deliver more profitable growth and value.”

“We selected Texada for its capability in rental management along with a web-based platform that we could more easily integrate with other business systems,” stated Scott Milligan, president of ERS Caterpillar. “The software will also help us remove much of the inefficiencies of paper reporting and non-integrated systems from our processes. The implementation was fluid, and the Texada team was extremely responsive to our technical and support requirements.”

