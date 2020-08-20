Texada Software, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Noble Iron Inc., has been chosen by Milton Rents Inc., an affiliate of Milton CAT, as their equipment rental software provider.

Milton Rents is a New England-based rental services company that offers a comprehensive inventory of equipment and products to its customers. The company will be deploying Texada’s SRM (Systematic Rental Management), FleetLogic mobile field service and logistics application, and GateWay e-commerce suite in all of their rental locations.

Nabil Kassam, CEO of Noble Iron commented, “Texada continues to strengthen relationships with Caterpillar dealerships and rental companies across North America with customers such as Toromont, Battlefield, ERS CA,T and now Milton Rents. We are proud to serve Milton Rents’ rental management needs with a completely integrated platform that combines a suite of software solutions to empower the team, and transform their digital and remote working capabilities. We find that the rental industry continues to search for an all-inclusive software solution that combines back office, equipment maintenance services, dispatch and logistics, inventory management, e-commerce, analytics, and payment processing capabilities. Texada serves that sweet spot of integrated solutions and we are excited to partner with Milton Rents to unlock more revenue potential and productivity.”

“We chose Texada Software because they offered a full suite of products needed to manage a rental company from start to finish. Texada’s software will provide us with the opportunity to rise to the next level in the rental industry and allow us to continue to provide the customer with an exceptional rental experience,” stated Pete Laurie, director of rental services, Milton Rents. “Additionally, their years of industry experience was critical to our decision along with their expertise in implementing and serving enterprise customers. One thing that is very important is our ability to consult with our technology partner on best practices and processes needed to run a rental services business. The expertise Texada has in the rental industry is as valuable as their technology.”