Nesco Holdings Names New President of Parts, Tools, and Accessories Division

Mike Turner comes to Nesco from Anixter, where he most recently held the title of regional vice president of the Mountain Region.

May 26, 2020
Mike Turner
Mike Turner
Nesco

Nesco Holdings Inc., a provider of specialty rental equipment to the electric utility, telecom, and rail infrastructure end-markets, has named Mike Turner president of its parts, tools, and accessories (PTA) division. Turner will join Nesco on June 1.

Turner comes to Nesco from Anixter, a global distributor, where he most recently held the title of regional vice president of the Mountain Region. During his 25-year career at Anixter, Turner held a number of leadership positions across multiple divisions in the areas of management, sales, and finance. In addition to his career accomplishments, he earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

In his role as president of the PTA division, Turner will be responsible for driving continued future growth of Nesco's PTA business.

"The continued expansion of our PTA business requires a proven results-oriented leader to implement our national growth strategies. We believe Mike is perfectly placed for this new role, and will be a great addition to our leadership team," said Lee Jacobson, CEO of Nesco.

