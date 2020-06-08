Thompson Pump Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Founded in Port Orange, Florida, in 1970 by George A. Thompson and his sons Bill and George M., Thompson Pump grew from three employees to a thriving organization that currently serves the pumping and dewatering needs of 6,000 clients.

June 8, 2020
Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Company, Inc.
Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company, a manufacturer of heavy-duty portable diesel-powered bypass and dewatering pumps, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in business in 2020.

According to the company, they're already looking ahead to the next 50 years as they continue to be a leader in the industry, nationally and internationally.

Founded in Port Orange, Florida, in 1970 by George A. Thompson and his sons Bill and George M., Thompson Pump works to "exemplify the American spirit." At the time of its inception, George A. had been working as an operating engineer in NASA’s Apollo program; Bill had just finished college; and George M. had recently completed high school.

Bill Thompson, chairman of Thompson Pump, recalls that, at that time, the construction market in the southeast was booming and there was a tremendous need for infrastructure. Thompson Pump soon turned its focus to making and selling the pumps they had been using as a dewatering subcontractor. The family’s hard work, investment, creativity, and ingenuity helped it grow from three employees to a thriving organization that currently serves the pumping and dewatering needs of more than 6,000 national and international clients.

“We’re living the American Dream! Reaching this milestone of 50 years is very gratifying for me, the entire Thompson family, and the folks who stood side-by-side with us serving our customers and building our company,” said Bill Thompson. “I wish my father, my brother, and many of the fine individuals who played significant roles with us on this journey could be here to experience and celebrate this achievement with us, but I’m honored to share this with my two sons, Chris and Bobby, who are helping lead the company into the future.”

By improving existing products and designs, developing new products to change how portable pumping is done, implementing techniques to speed up the lowering of ground water, and working with companies to develop new piping products to make sewer bypass and hydraulic fracturing easier, more economical, and more efficient, Thompson Pump has made an impact in the industry.

Bill Thompson says his company’s lasting effects can be seen in a great many places. “Seldom can I go far, especially in the southeast, without recognizing a project of some sort – a bridge, a highway, a high-rise building, a hospital, a school, a housing development, a mine, a refinery, a wastewater treatment plant, or an electric power generating plant for which we supplied pumps, expertise, and operational support."

He attributes the company’s success to the family and the company’s long-time employees, saying they're Thompson Pumps’ most treasured assets. “In our Logistics Center, we have a wall dedicated to displaying the photos of team members who have been with us for at least 25 years, some over 40 years. I refer to it as our 'Wall of Honor,'” Bill Thompson said. “This longevity symbolizes the high value our family places on the fine people who have supported our company in many different capacities for a very long time. Their contributions to our success cannot be overstated.”

As for the next 50 years, he says the company is refocusing on the design, development, and manufacturing of new products. He says he sees Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company continuing as a leader in the industry, with the family’s third generation at the helm.

