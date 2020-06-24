EquipmentWatch Partners with New Equipment Rental Marketplace

The company will provide Retail Rental Rate ranges to guide rental equipment owners and renters in making smart decisions for local, regional, and national rentals.

June 24, 2020
EquipmentWatch
Equipmentwatch Rgb

EquipmentWatch has announced a new API integration relationship with EquipSnap, the new online equipment rental marketplace powered by Artificial Intelligence.

EquipmentWatch will provide EquipSnap with specification data for over 24,000 models of heavy equipment, and in addition, will provide Retail Rental Rate ranges to guide rental equipment owners and renters in making smart decisions for local, regional, and national rentals.

“It is incredibly important that we have the most complete and accurate specifications we can get for the equipment listed for rent at EquipSnap,” said Joe Thomas, CEO of Immersion.ai, the startup behind EquipSnap. “That ensures our rental customers are able to select the right equipment for their specific job – the right size, the right power the right capabilities.”

Using the EquipmentWatch API, complete specifications are seamlessly provided with the equipment posting, saving the rental customer the time and hassle of having to search the information from multiple manufacturer sites.

Additionally, EquipSnap will provide rental rate guidelines by equipment and location to ensure that owners feel confident they’re offering their equipment at the fairest possible rates.

“Every quarter, we collect more than 1 million rental rates from over 500 rental companies, not just the biggest houses,” says George Buckley, director of marketing at EquipmentWatch. “This also means that renters/contractors can make smart rental decisions down to the local level.”

EquipSnap then provides the rental rates for daily, weekly, and monthly rentals.

