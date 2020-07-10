Point of Rental Joins Forces with South Africa's SkyJacks

SkyJacks, South Africa’s premier suspended access and aerial work platforms provider, has implemented Point of Rental’s Syrinx software in all their branches as of July 1.

“When we look at businesses who will benefit most from our software, we’re looking for partners,” said Kelly Hoffman, Point of Rental’s business manager for Africa. “SkyJacks will benefit from our expertise and our software, but Point of Rental is going to benefit from their knowledge and suggestions as well.”

“As a business, we can benefit tremendously from Point of Rental’s experience and their commitment to product development,” said SkyJacks Managing Director Alistair Bennett. “Syrinx will help us streamline our rental and equipment maintenance processes.”

Bennett and SkyJacks look forward to using Point of Rental’s intuitive inventory management systems and automating processes throughout their business. Syrinx’s mobile apps are poised to make a big impact on how the company manages their equipment remotely. The eSign feature and customer portal additions are also making it easier and more compelling for SkyJacks’ customers to do business with them.

“SkyJacks is an innovative, forward-thinking rental company,” said Point of Rental CEO Wayne Harris. “We look forward to working with them to streamline and automate processes and build better relationships with their customers.”