Eberhart Capital Acquires Barrett’s Equipment

Eberhart Capital LLC, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based private equity firm, completed its second Florida acquisition this year in the construction equipment rental industry, purchasing Barrett’s Equipment in Englewood, Florida.

July 17, 2020
Barrett Equipment Shop 002 5f10b1c3a1ae3
Eberhart Capital

Eberhart Capital LLC, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based private equity firm, completed its second Florida acquisition this year in the construction equipment rental industry, purchasing Barrett’s Equipment in Englewood, Florida, from founder/owner Joe Barrett.

“Florida is an attractive place to invest because of its pro-business attitude and continuing economic growth,” said Dan Eberhart, managing director of Eberhart Capital. “While the 2020 outlook may look different due to the pandemic, the construction industry on the west coast of Florida achieved revenue growth of 15% in 2019, which helps fuel construction projects and rentals.”

Eberhart said he is particularly impressed with what Barrett’s Equipment has accomplished and looks forward to building on the strong foundation created by Joe Barrett. Barrett’s has been a pillar of the Sarasota, Florida, community for more than 20 years, winning several dealership awards for providing tractors, earthmoving equipment, trenchers, aerial lifts, and other construction equipment on a rental or rent-to-own basis. The company is an authorized dealer for some of the best-known names in the industry, including Gehl excavators and loaders, Kioti tractors, Atlas loaders, JLG aerial lifts, and IHI compact excavators.

“We’re very excited to have Eberhart Capital to take the business to the next level,” said Joe Barrett. “They have the business knowledge and the power to compete in today’s aggressive market.”

Eberhart is looking forward to working with the company’s skilled staff to continue to support the area’s commercial construction companies. Jake Strickland, a long-standing Barrett Equipment’s employee, will serve as the new branch manager. He comes with high praise from his former employer. 

“Strickland is a dedicated and loyal employee who is very knowledgeable with all aspects of the rental business,” Barrett said.

This newest Barrett’s acquisition furthers Eberhart Capital’s strategy of combining multiple, smaller rental properties under the rental umbrella. Previously, Eberhart Capital acquired equipment rental companies Contractor Sales & Service in Des Moines, Iowa, and The Equipment Source in Naples, Florida. This is Eberhart Capital’s 20th acquisition since founding in 2009.

Eberhart Capital intends to strengthen all of the companies through increased market share and best practices implemented across the entire portfolio. All three rental acquisitions align with his firm’s strategy of buying successful equipment rental businesses and helping them achieve their full potential by providing scale, capital, and analytics.

Recommended
Osha Violations Image
Top 10 OSHA Violations of 2020
The most commonly cited OSHA violations pose serious health and safety risks to construction workers. Learn more about the key areas your business should invest in for safety training.
July 17, 2020
Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
From the Factory to the Jobsite: Vermeer Helps Rental Companies Grow
Sponsored
From the Factory to the Jobsite: Vermeer Helps Rental Companies Grow
A full lineup of durable equipment backed by a skilled service team. That’s what rental company managers like Nathan Upton & Forrest Farrer need. Learn about how offering brush chippers, trenchers and mini skid steers to customers helped their companies.
June 25, 2020
Latest
Paul Waller
Sinoboom North America Appoints Three Industry Veterans
Bringing 12 years of sales and marketing experience from leading MEWP manufacturers Genie and Skyjack, Paul Waller will spearhead all marketing efforts and help to expand the Sinoboom client base in North America.
July 16, 2020
Depositphotos 24588377 Originala
Keep Safety in Mind with Portable Generators
The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute advises generator users to follow manufacturer’s instructions and ensure proper ventilation
July 15, 2020
A team from KIOTI Tractor visited UNC REX Healthcare in Raleigh, North Carolina, to donate 10,000 N-95 masks as well as a K9 2440 utility vehicle. Pictured from left to right: Anna Dixon, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; Peter Kim, president and CEO, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; Sylvia Hackett, vice president, REX Healthcare Foundation; Andrew Zukowski, CFO, UNC REX Healthcare; Anna Kim, COO, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; Wade Barnes, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; and Nicole Longmire, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.
KIOTI Tractor Donates 10,000 N-95 Masks, K9 UTV to UNC REX Healthcare
The mask initiative was introduced by the executive team of KIOTI Tractor, fully supported by employees, and matched by the company.
July 14, 2020
163645 Covid19externalcurbside 647515
Sunbelt Rentals Adjusts Operations, Curbside Pickup
Some adaptations made by Sunbelt Rentals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to become permanent changes at the company.
July 14, 2020
2020 2 Q Rer 07 Changes In Rental Rates Better Than 8 5f08bc2429e9e
Average Rental Revenue Drops 9.4% in Q2, Says Baird/RER Survey
Equipment rental activity was significantly impacted by COVID-19-related disruptions during the second quarter, according to the Baird/RER second quarter 2020 rental equipment industry survey.
July 13, 2020
Sky Jacks
Point of Rental Joins Forces with South Africa's SkyJacks
SkyJacks looks forward to using Point of Rental’s intuitive inventory management systems and automating processes throughout their business.
July 10, 2020
Matthew Hamilton V Cx Sro Hk Wg Unsplash
How to Keep a Safe Worksite All Summer Long
Whether you’re a rental business owner or part of a safety team, it’s important to understand how heat can affect the body, recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses, and know how to respond if a worker gets sick.
July 10, 2020
A Snorkel S3370 Rt Supplied By Tlc Platforms
Snorkel Supports Street Artist’s Tribute Mural for Charity
A Snorkel S3370RT provided the perfect workspace for the COVID-19 mural creation.
July 9, 2020
Temeda and LogiMove Integrate Software for Equipment Rental Industry
Temeda’s data intelligence will enable firms using the LogiMove Equipment Rental Curbside and Contactless Mobility Solution to significantly reduce time and increase accuracy when performing check-in, check-out, and inspections.
July 9, 2020
20200304 150124210 I Os E1589306097879 750x400
11 Reasons Why the Construction Industry Needs E-commerce
We are just at the beginning of the e-commerce adoption curve in the rental equipment industry. This means that the longer suppliers put it off, the more they risk missing out on or losing customers.
June 3, 2020
RFID can help equipment rental companies collect better data, reduce labor costs, and streamline their workflows.
Top 5 Benefits of RFID for Rental Asset Tracking
Tracking assets is critical to properly managing inventory levels and transactions. An RFID system offers big benefits for equipment rental companies when properly deployed.
July 8, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Hy-Brid Lift's Terry Dolan Shares His Perspective on the Rental and Aerial Lift Industries
Terry Dolan, CEO of Hy-Brid Lifts, looks back at what occurred in 2019 and what the industries will be focusing on in 2020 and beyond.
June 29, 2020
Keep Track of Your Rental Fleet
Sponsored
Keep Track of Your Rental Fleet
The slim, battery-powered iOn™ Tag is perfect for the smaller pieces of equipment you need to keep track of.
June 29, 2020
Eti Lite En
Haulotte Launches ETI LITE Online Library
The Haulotte Group is affixing QR codes on its machines to facilitate access to documentation.
July 7, 2020
Jlg Clear Sky Rar Cmyk 2x3
JLG Remote Analyzer Reader
Remote tool delivers machine setup and personality information to service techs
July 7, 2020
Bobcat Mt100 Angle Broom 4c2a5364 20j1 Fc
Bobcat MT100 Mini Track Loader
July 6, 2020
Bobcat V923 Pallet Fork S6c9487 20f2 Fc Ko
Bobcat V923 VersaHandler Telescopic Tool Carrier
New model has a maximum rated lift capacity of 9,041 lbs., maximum lift height of 277 in. and maximum reach of 162.3 in.
July 6, 2020
Press Release European Rental Awards 01
Volvo CE Wins Sustainability Award from European Rental Industry
Volvo CE won the Best Sustainable Rental Project of the Year Award for its energy management at the 2020 European Rental Awards.
July 2, 2020
Trident Tire
Trident TRAXTER Tires
TRAXTER branded low profile solid tires are specially designed for all types of elevated work platforms ranging from 20’ rough terrain scissors to 150’ boom lifts.
July 1, 2020
North American location for Sinoboom
Sinoboom North American, European Subsidiaries Open
Both facilities will be used to receive scissor lifts, boom lifts, and other types of MEWPs from the company’s range of products.
July 1, 2020
Sequence Certer 013
DEUTZ Corporation Opens New Sequence Center in Georgia
The new center stores all of the parts and engines for DEUTZ Value-Add products and Xchange remanufactured engines in one central location.
June 30, 2020
Covid 19 Decals
TVH Releases Workplace-Safe COVID-19 Decals
June 30, 2020
Lind Apollo UV-C LED light
Lind Equipment Awarded Canadian Contract for Virus-Killing Apollo UV-C Light
Lind Equipment created the Apollo UV-C Light to help people around the globe decontaminate their areas and get people safety back to work.
June 30, 2020
Inside an HR2 warehouse
8 Tips to Increase the Efficiency of a Parts Department
Gearflow sat down with Tony Lake of HR2 to learn more about their parts inventory management systems. Based on the conversation, here’s a list of eight steps to increase profits and efficiency on part sales.
June 17, 2020