Aggreko Earns ISO 9001:2015 Quality Certification

Aggreko's Technical Services and Engineering (TS&E) team in North America is now ISO 9001:2015 certified for their Project Management and Engineering services related to rental project execution.

The certification reflects Aggreko’s commitment that its Quality Management System (QMS) for project management and service meets the same high-quality standards rental equipment customers adhere to in their own operations.

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized certification indicating a company’s dedication to customer satisfaction and efficient practices. It demonstrates that an organization has met an exceptional standard for its QMS, and that they have consistently provided services that have met all statutory and regulatory requirements.

The certification ensures Aggreko meets the safety, statutory, and regulatory requirements of customers, regardless of their location or the type of engineered rental solution being deployed − from power, cooling, and heating, to dehumidification or oil-free air. Though every engineered rental solution job is unique, customers will see a consistent approach to Aggreko’s engineering and project management, all driven by efficiency and effectiveness in design and delivery of complex projects.

“We undertook this rigorous 15-month certification process because we wanted the Aggreko customer experience to consistently be an exceptional one,” said Mike Steffney, process design specialist of Aggreko, who led the ISO certification project. “Typically, in the rental industry, customers receive whatever level of service is delivered by the project manager assigned to each job, which means clients have a broad range of experiences. We wanted clients to know the Aggreko experience is reliably consistent, well-documented, and constantly improving – at the same stringent high standards of the customers’ operations. The ISO 9001:2015 certification communicates that differentiator without explanation.”

To earn ISO 9001:2015 compliance, Aggreko performed a rigorous and comprehensive QMS audit, devised and implemented processes, protocols, and procedures for customer needs assessment, site surveys, documentation of site-specific issues, job safety assessments, job communication, and project management from installation through de-commissioning. Detailed documentation tracks each aspect of the job, as well as establishes a baseline for evaluation and process and project management improvements that can be applied to future jobs.

“Additionally, collective data allows support services, such as HSE and sales as well as senior management, to gain insights about what engineers, technicians, and customers need before, during, and after each job so that the whole organization is focused on creating an exceptional customer experience,” added Daryl Pool, Aggreko North America technical services leader.