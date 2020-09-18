POWR2 Launches Free Online Training Courses

Renewable Power Systems company POWR2 has launched an online training portal to ensure users have access to the training that helps users safely operate their POWRBANK Renewable Power Systems.

POWR2, established in 2016, makes a range of portable renewable power systems for many industries including construction, equipment rental, events, and telecoms, as well as the federal government.

Tim Doling, POWR2’s vice president of sales, explained that pre-Covid, the company would travel to a client’s location and carry out in-depth, in-person training. However, with travel restrictions and risks associated with in-person training sessions, they had to find a new way.

Given that it's new technology and many service technicians and sales reps are not fully aware of its capabilities or how to manage it, POWR2 developed an online training portal where their clients can get a level of training as comprehensive as an in-person course.

The course is split into two sections: one module covers operations and includes set up, installation, and maintenance, while the second covers details of the capabilities of the POWRBANK, applications, case studies, and sales strategies.

Once they have taken the course, users get a certificate of completion to show they are competent to operate, maintain, and specify this equipment.