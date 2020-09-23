CCO Paul McDonnell to Step Down from United Rentals

McDonnell’s tenure in the rental industry includes 21 years with United Rentals. He joined the company in 1999 upon the acquisition of D&E Steelplate Rental.

September 23, 2020
United Rentals Inc.
Paul McDonnell
Paul McDonnell
United Rentals 10893270

United Rentals has announced that Paul McDonnell, chief commercial officer, will leave the company on Sep. 30.

McDonnell will continue to provide advisory services to United Rentals in an independent capacity for 24 months. His leadership responsibilities with respect to sales and specialty operations will be absorbed under Dale Asplund, chief operating officer.

Matthew Flannery, chief executive officer of United Rentals, said, “We thank Paul for his significant contributions to the success of our company, both as a talented leader and a strong advocate for our customers. He led the growth of our specialty rental segment to the largest network of its kind in the world. I’m pleased that Paul will remain available to us, and I join our executive team in wishing him continued success.”

McDonnell’s tenure in the rental industry includes 21 years with United Rentals. He joined the company in 1999 upon the acquisition of D&E Steelplate Rental, and subsequently held roles of increasing responsibility, leading to his appointment as executive vice president and chief commercial officer in 2019.

McDonnell said, “It has been an honor to help grow United Rentals from its early days in equipment rental to a $9 billion industry leader and innovator. I share my pride in those accomplishments with the many extraordinary people I’ve had the privilege to work with along the way. I wish the company continued success.”


Related
United Rentals 2
United Rentals Launches Digital Learning Series on How to Unlock Smarter Worksites
June 23, 2020
Trench Safety3
United Rentals Helps Contractors Advance Trench Safety Through Training
May 20, 2019
Recommended
Maxresdefault 5f6b941f51f09
Soil to Stadium Time-Lapse: Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in 3 Minutes
Time-lapse video details 32 months of construction of the Las Vegas Raiders new home, Allegiant Stadium, highlighting unique features of the domed stadium that make it an architectural and engineering marvel
September 23, 2020
Adobe Stock 353875427
Which Pandemic-initiated Construction Processes and Technologies are Built to Last?
Many of these processes will stick around long after we return to our so-called “normal” way of working. Here’s what to expect over the next several months and years.
September 19, 2020
Offer a complete jobsite solution to your customers with these tips.
Sponsored
Offer a complete jobsite solution to your customers with these tips.
Matching a renter’s specific task with the right tool can be challenging. Learn how by downloading this whitepaper, The Right Products for the Job.
September 23, 2020
Latest
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Hy-Brid Lift Revamps Product Line Adding 19-ft. Scissors Lift
Podcast: Hy-Brid Lift CEO Terry Dolan talks about the decision behind the revamp of the company's product line and the launch of its 19-ft. scissors lift in 2020.
September 21, 2020
Training Video
POWR2 Launches Free Online Training Courses
Renewable Power Systems company POWR2 has launched an online training portal to ensure users have access to the training that helps users safely operate their POWRBANK Renewable Power Systems.
September 18, 2020
3107 C 02 Barreto
Barreto 3107C Chipper
The Barreto 3107C Chipper utilizes a series of load-sensing valves to optimize material feed.
September 18, 2020
Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited Cooper Equipment Rentals Announ
Cooper Equipment Rentals Acquires Herc Atlantic Branches
Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited, an independent equipment rental company in Canada, has acquired the Atlantic Canada assets of Herc Rentals Inc.
September 18, 2020
Adobe Stock 81494512
A Stable Rental Workforce Requires Retaining, Training, and Appreciation
It's important to have an effective employee retention and training system. Ask yourself what is being done at your rental company to keep your staff from drifting away and consider these suggestions moving forward.
September 17, 2020
Brands Logo Manitex
Manitex Awarded $2.5 Million Crane Contract for Netherlands’ Coll Rental
The new order represents the largest single Valla order in the company's 75-year history.
September 17, 2020
Eligible contractors in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) who schedule and complete a demo or walk-around of an ASV machine at an ASV dealer will be entered into the Win an ASV MAX-Series Lease Sweepstakes.
ASV Introduces Sweepstakes to Win One-Year MAX-Series Lease
Eligible contractors in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) who schedule and complete a demo or walk-around of an ASV machine at an ASV dealer will be entered into the "Win an ASV MAX-Series Lease Sweepstakes."
September 17, 2020
Garden Club Class 1703108 (1)
Why Your Rental Business Should Consider Going Green
With benefits like cost-savings, employee participation, and environmental impact, the question you need to ask yourself is: What can going green do for you?
September 17, 2020
Best Line Light Tower
What Light Tower is Best for Your Jobsite?
Light towers offer enhanced levels of durability and value due to the multitude of options that are now available. Best Line Equipment says there's no need to compromise by settling for a one-size-fits-all solution.
September 16, 2020
Milwaukee M12 FUEL 1.6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum.
Milwaukee Launches M12 FUEL 1.6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
The first wet/dry vacuum of its kind, the M12 FUEL vacuum delivers 18V performance on a 12V platform.
September 16, 2020
Lone Star Drills Lsgt+hda 1
Lone Star LSGT+HDA Remote-controlled Tracked Drill
Provides precise and easy to operate drilling in geotechnical and soil sampling applications down to 100 ft.
September 16, 2020
Milwaukee Tool M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum.
Milwaukee Tool Launches New M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum With Two-Stage Debris Separation System
The vacuum is engineered with proprietary two-stage debris separation functionality.
September 16, 2020
Sunbelt Mcm Medals 5f6131f6e6879
Sunbelt Rentals Partners with Marine Corps Marathon
Sunbelt Rentals will have several team members, including veteran employees, family members, and those running to honor a veteran, participating in the now-virtual race between September 27 and November 10.
September 16, 2020
Little Beaver Un Towable Drilling
Little Beaver UN-Towable Drill
Updated transport frame makes drill an even more convenient, easily transportable and safe solution for one-person hole digging projects.
February 17, 2020
Generator 1 5d37646f646fd
10 Safety Reminders for Managing Propane on Construction Jobsites
These reminders can keep crews safe and in command around propane-powered light construction equipment.
September 15, 2020
Maxim Crane 5f5bc50c7986d
Maxim Crane Works Acquires U.S. Branches of NCSG Crane and Heavy Haul
Maxim Crane Works L.P. has acquired the U.S. assets and locations of Canadian-based crane and heavy haul company NCSG Heavy Haul.
September 14, 2020
Power2 Rapid Deploy Solar System
POWR2 12-panel Solar Trailer for the POWRBANK Renewable Power System
The solar trailer is for use in conjunction with the POWRBANK Renewable Power System.
September 14, 2020
Imt Cas40 Pl Mechanical Gauges F
IMT CAS40PL Air Compressor
Aluminum canopy and air end reduce weight more than 40% over the previous model.
September 14, 2020
It’s important to remember that a JSA is a living, ever-changing document. Employees should constantly be on the lookout for all of the hazards listed.
Questions to Ask About Your Construction Jobsite Safety Analysis
There are many ways to create Jobsite Safety Analysis (JSA) lists but an effective approach is to create a living document based on feedback from employees.
September 14, 2020
Ams Merlo P27 6 Plus Ag
Merlo’s P27.6PLUS Telehandler
The P27.6PLUS has a lower center of gravity for increased machine stability, traction, and nimbleness, and is approved for towing trailers.
September 11, 2020
Mlt420 Studio Bucket
Manitou Adds MLT 420 Compact Telescopic Loader
The MLT 420 is the most compact Manitou telescopic loader, navigating in confined spaces and offering all the advantages of a loader, telehandler, and industrial forklift combined.
September 10, 2020
Jlg Aem Equipped To Vote 1
JLG Industries Supports AEM's Equipped To Vote Campaign
Company encourages team members to exercise their right to vote.
September 10, 2020
Dieci 45 30 (1)
Select Crane Sales Adds to Bare Rental Fleet
Realizing that owner operators and construction companies were hesitant to make large equipment purchases, Select Crane decided to offer more of its inventory available for bare rental.
September 9, 2020
Kinetic Jlg Partnership Covid 19 Safety Wearables 1
JLG Deploys KINETIC COVID-19 Safety Wearables at Facilities
New contact tracing and real-time proximity alert technologies for enabling a safer work environment.
September 9, 2020