Bigge Opens New Crane Rental Location in South Carolina

Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. is expanding its crane rental operation and coverage in the southeastern U.S. by adding a new branch in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

November 19, 2020
Bigge

Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. has expanded its crane rental operation and coverage in the southeastern United States by adding a new branch in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

This new location strategically positions the company to offer cranes for rent in the Mid-Atlantic region. It will have a wide variety of rough terrain cranes and crawler cranes for bare rental services. Bigge’s extensive Carolinas fleet includes Tadano’s rough terrain cranes ranging from 75 to 160 ton capacity, and 110 to 1,100 ton Kobelco, Liebherr, Mantis, and Manitowoc crawler cranes and telescopic crawlers for rent. The Carolinas fleet is backed by hundreds of additional cranes ready to be dispatched from one of Bigge's 24 service locations nationwide.

The new Rock Hill branch is located right off Interstate 77, just 30 minutes from Charlotte. It enables Bigge to serve the region’s civil infrastructure, commercial, and industrial projects with their Perfect Fleet equipment and heavy lift expertise backed by 100+ years of experience. 

