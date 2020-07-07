Bigge Crane and Rigging Opens New Rental Location in Mississippi

Bigge Crane and Rigging Co., has expanded their operations, adding a new branch to support the southeastern U.S. in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The new location will specialize in bare crane rental for Mississippi and Alabama, and will have a wide variety of rough terrain and crawler cranes available for rent. Bigge's young and comprehensive fleet includes 80 100-ton capacity Tadano rough terrain cranes and 275 330-ton Kobelco crawler cranes. Combined with the hundreds of cranes capable of being dispatched from the company’s multiple locations around the country and Gulf Cost, Bigge has one of the largest and most modern crane fleets in the U.S.

The new Biloxi branch is positioned at the intersection of Interstate 10 and 110, and will allow the company to better serve the region's industrial, commercial, and civil infrastructure projects.

They're currently hiring new staff for the Biloxi location. Interested parties should apply through the Bigge Careers portal.