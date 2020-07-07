Haulotte Launches ETI LITE Online Library

The Haulotte Group has started affixing QR codes on its machines to facilitate the access to documentation.

All technical resources are now available and downloadable on the ETI LITE landing page, reducing the number of documents delivered with a new machine.

Located near the lower control panel and on the instruction manuals, the QR codes give a direct access to ETI LITE, a library that stores all the necessary information to be familiar with, use properly, maintain, and repair Haulotte equipment. This new interface is available in nine languages - English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish, and automatically detects the mobile device’s language.

Haulotte machines can be sorted by using machine models shortcuts, the full equipment list, or serial number. In a few clicks, this free online service provides related documentation for all Haulotte models:

Operator’s manual

Familiarization video

Familiarization leaflet

Maintenance manual

Spare part manual

Christophe Lacaze, operational marketing manager at Haulotte, says, "The new ETI LITE service enables operators and technicians to read and download various documentation for maximum autonomy. This project is also part of our group’s guideline: become a digital company."

Hard copies of maintenance and parts manuals are available on Easy-Spare-Parts.com. To retrofit the existing fleets and offer the same service level to customers, it is also possible to order QR code labels on Easy-Spare-Parts.com.