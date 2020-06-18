Haulotte Expands RTJ Telescopic Range

Incorporating Haulotte safety standards and the latest innovations, the new telescopic boom provides a dual platform capacity along with four-wheel steering and is ideal for work up to 46 ft. high.

June 18, 2020
Haulotte Group | BilJax
The latest addition to the RTJ range is an outdoor telescopic boom designed for versatile applications: heavy construction, finishing, maintenance, sporting events, and more.
The latest addition to the RTJ range is an outdoor telescopic boom designed for versatile applications: heavy construction, finishing, maintenance, sporting events, and more.
Haulotte
Haulottegroupbiljax 10072182

Designed for working in challenging environments and tackling demanding projects, the HT16 RTJ O/PRO (HT46 RTJ O/PRO in North America) shares the same design and performance characteristics as the other models in the Haulotte RTJ range

Incorporating Haulotte safety standards and the latest innovations, the new telescopic boom provides a dual platform capacity along with four-wheel steering and is ideal for work up to 46 ft. high.

The latest addition to the RTJ range is an outdoor telescopic boom designed for versatile applications: heavy construction, finishing, maintenance, sporting events, and more. It combines efficiency with all-terrain ability.

According to the company, the new RTJ machine has one of the best outreaches on the market and offers a weight capacity of 550 lbs. For applications requiring heavy equipment, the dual-load option increases the basket load capacity to 770 lbs. Haulotte’s new telescopic boom elevates the operator to the work area quickly (less than 1 minute to full height), thanks to quick and simultaneous movements associated with a 360° turret rotation. The mechanical axle drive allows for the use of a smaller, simpler engine (24hp/18.5 kW) while maintaining the same performances as other RTJ booms. Thanks to the smaller engine, the telescopic boom eliminates the need for a Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC). In Stage V regulated countries, there is also no requirement to use a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF).

The HT16 RTJ O/PRO (HT46 RTJ O/PRO) easily climbs over obstacles and slopes up to 45%. Operators can elevate on uneven surfaces, even with a significant tilt angle of 5°, whatever the boom angle. The operator controlled locking rear differential allows maximum traction in the most difficult rough terrain situations. Proportional controls guarantee smooth operation and precise movements on the way up to the work area. The new telescopic boom operates anywhere, even on the roughest terrain. The company states that it’s one of the only machines of its category featuring four-wheel steering. In four-wheel steering mode, the turning radius is shortened, enabling the driver to maneuver in tight areas. Crab mode facilitates motion in all directions, making it easier to access the work area.

Haulotte has paid attention to the strength and reliability of the materials used in its new machine. All of the high-quality components come from market leading suppliers; the control’s cover and tray are made of ultra-solid composite material and pins are protected against corrosion. Its ergonomic control box with joysticks enabling proportional commands offers improved driving comfort with up to four movements being cumulated.

The HT16 RTJ O/PRO telescopic boom (HT46 RTJ O/PRO) is a reliable machine combining robust design with ergonomic controls and integrating Haulotte’s exclusive innovations, Activ’Lighting System and Activ’Shield Bar, for optimal safety.

The HT16 RTJ O/PRO telescopic boom (HT46 RTJ O/PRO in North America) is a reliable machine combining robust design with ergonomic controls and integrating Haulotte’s exclusive innovations, Activ’Lighting System and Activ’Shield Bar, for optimal safety.The HT16 RTJ O/PRO telescopic boom (HT46 RTJ O/PRO in North America) is a reliable machine combining robust design with ergonomic controls and integrating Haulotte’s exclusive innovations, Activ’Lighting System and Activ’Shield Bar, for optimal safety.HaulotteHaulotte Activ’Lighting System guarantees visibility for safe loading operations in low light conditions. The lights integrated in the machine illuminate the driving zone and both control panels. The Haulotte Activ’Shield Bar system, integrated into the control panel, reduces the risk of overhead crushing injuries. In an entrapment situation, the operator is pushed towards the bar and the machine stops automatically. The safety gap provides a clearance for the operator. The HT16 RTJ O/PRO (HT46 RTJ O/PRO) meets all Haulotte design standards. Sensitive elements such as the steering cylinders, jib, and cable channel are protected to avoid damage. All components requiring regular maintenance are easily accessible, making maintenance operations and damaged parts replacement simple and less time-consuming. Hose routing is designed to prevent friction and leaks. Finally, the 46 ft. telescopic boom has a simple, dependable engine that only requires basic maintenance for greater cost effectiveness.

Haulotte Activ’Screen provides access to machine configuration, information on machine functions, and preventive maintenance recommendations. The advanced diagnostic program saves time and money and maximizes machine uptime. All Haulotte Activ’Screen functions are available on Haulotte Diag, the free mobile app that lets technicians conduct wireless machine configuration and diagnostics.

The machine benefits from an automatic start and stop system, stopping the engine after an idle period of 90 seconds. The engine restarts instantly when the deadman pedal is pressed. This integrated innovation means reduced operating costs and improved residual value as fuel consumption is reduced up to 20%. It also increases the comfort of MEWP workers and people nearby thanks to reduced pollution and noise annoyances.

Haulotte paid special attention to the material and components used in the machine to improve machine lifespan and parts durability. Combined with exclusive innovations, it enables rental companies and customers to save maintenance time and money.

Related
Haulotte China
All Haulotte Shanghai Staff Pass IPAF Training
November 26, 2019
Haulotte 1
Haulotte Aerial Work Platforms Helping Istanbul Grand Airport Take Flight
August 31, 2018
Recommended
Case&apos;s new DL550B dozer/loader distinguishes itself from compact track loaders with a frame-mounted dozer, steel tracks and structural weight designed for heavy dozing work.
Case DL550B Minotaur Adds Real Dozer Specs at the Top of Compact Track Loaders
Case’s new dozer/loader isn’t the most-powerful compact track loader on the market but it is the heaviest, and it’s equipped with the most serious dozing capability
June 17, 2020
103999365 2739674386308928 1678089566891292469 N
The Infrastructure Trickle Down Effect
The Brookings Institute says that 1 out of every 10 jobs in America is related to infrastructure. What happens to those workers if we don't get the funding needed to keep projects going? We don't want to find out.
June 18, 2020
83601242 623126111882167 8112057651973454747 N
Trump Finally Plans His $1T Infrastructure Boost
The existing U.S. infrastructure funding law is up for renewal by Sept. 30, and the administration sees that as a possible vehicle to push through a broader package
June 16, 2020
Latest
Roto 50 21 S Plus Aaaa
Roto 50.21 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 50.21 S Plus telehandler comes standard with 360-degree turret rotation and a 20-degree tilt cab.
May 27, 2020
P40 13 1 A
P40.13 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P40.13 telehandler features independent front stabilizers with a maximum operating capacity of 8,800-lb.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo R40 18 S 840x2048
Roto 40.18S Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 40.18S features a 415-degree turret rotation and an 8,800-lb. capacity at a 58-ft. maximum lift height.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo P40 17 A 2
P40.17 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P40.17 features independent front stabilizers and designed for medium-sized material handling applications.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo P35 11 T 1
P35.11 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P35.11 is a compact machine offering a maximum load capacity of 7,700 lb.
May 27, 2020
Merlo P72 10
P72.10 High Capacity Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P72.10 can lift 9,000 l.b to a height of 31 ft. 3 in. or 4,500 lb. with a reach of 17 ft. 1 in.
May 27, 2020
Pettibone Extendo 1056 X
Extendo 1056X Telehandler
Pettibone adds 10,000-lb.-capacity telehandler to X-Series.
April 9, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 17 At 1 21 41 Pm
[VIDEO] JLG 1075 Telehandler with 8-story Lift Height
John Boehme, JLG senior product manager, talks about new standard and option features of the 1075 telehandler.
March 17, 2020
Jlg 1075
JLG 1075 Telescopic Handler
10,000 lb class telehandler boasts a 75-foot boom and 60' reach
March 16, 2020
Img 0152
[VIDEO] SANY America STH1056A Telehandler
The STH1056A offers an attractive and versatile option for operators and rental fleet owners alike, and provides an excellent balance of features and capabilities at an even more appealing price point.
March 11, 2020
JLG MZ100
JLG and Construction Robotics Innovate for Jobsite of the Future
Collaborative work advances construction through robotics and autonomy.
March 10, 2020
Sky Trak 12054 Cmyk 2x3 2
SkyTrak 12054 Telescopic Handler
12,000-lb. class telehandler is suited for use in both industrial and commercial construction applications
February 15, 2020
Jcb Skytrak 3013
[VIDEO] SkyTrack 3013 Ultracompact Telehander Purpose-built for Small Spaces
Compared to a skid steer, JLG's SkyTrak 3013 can offer better reach into truck beds and trailers and over obstacles, in addition to better lift height for single story houses and dump trucks.
February 12, 2020
Jcb 504 13 Compact Telehandler
[VIDEO] JCB Adds Second Subcompact Telehandler with 504-13 Model
JCB 504-13 Loadall subcompact telehandler gives customers a second, smaller option in the JBC subcompact telehandler lineup.
February 11, 2020
SkyTrak 3013 Ultra-Compact Telehandler
JLG Expands SkyTrak Telehandler Line into 12K and 3K Classes
New products support market demand for larger and smaller models.
February 11, 2020
JLG Industries 1030P Mobile Elevating Work Platform
JLG Expands Low-Level Access Line at ARA
1030P offers large platform size and compact footprint.
February 11, 2020
Genie S-60 J Telescopic Boom
New Genie S-60 Boom Offers Essential Performance to Get Work Done at Height
New generation of Genie telescopic booms help rental customers mix their fleets to match the right machine to the job.
February 10, 2020
Philippe Bisson - ABLE&apos;s Business Development Director for Rotators and Telehandlers
ABLE Equipment Rental Announces Appointment of Business Development Director for Rotators and Telehandlers
Philippe Bisson is ABLE's Business Development Director for the Rotator and Telehandler Division. Bisson will be responsible for all business initiatives, developing long term strategies and growing the revenue in this expanding equipment segment.
February 7, 2020
Xtreme Xr1555
XR1347-C, XR1547-C, XR1555-C and XR1734-C Rough Terrain Telehandlers
Xtreme added three models to its C-class rough terrain telehandlers featuring electric over hydraulic and a modular cab design able to switch from open to enclosed.
February 4, 2020
Ams Merlo P40 13 4 Silouette
AMS-Merlo P40.13 High Capacity Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P40.13 high capacity telehandler offers a lift height of 41 ft. 2 in., a reach of 28 ft. 3 in. and load capacity of 8,800 lb.
January 16, 2020
Ams Merlo R50 26 Splus 1
50.26 S-Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's R50.26 S-Plus telehandler model has a lift height of 85 ft. 4 in., a reach of 75 ft. 5 in. and a maximum load capacity of 11,000 lb.
January 16, 2020
Pettibone Extendo50
Pettibone Celebrates 50th Anniversary of First Extendo Telehandler
The first Model 88 Extendo was developed by Pettibone in the 1960s and delivered to the marketplace in 1970.
January 16, 2020
Jlg Sky Trak 3013
JLG to Partner with AUSA on New Ultra Compact Telehandler
JLG's 10-year partnership with AUSA will extend the company’s telehandler portfolio
January 9, 2020
Maxresdefault 5df3ba18d7c4b
[VIDEO] AMS Merlo Improves Telehandler Operation Safety with Overload Management
The Merlo line includes 18 different models which all include the complete overload management system that prohibits operators from picking up a load that will exceed the capacity of the machine.
December 13, 2019