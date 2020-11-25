Fleet Up Marketplace Assists IronTek Solutions in Sales

IronTek Solutions, an industry leader in affordable rental yard software and marketing solutions, announced today that it is listing over 15,000 units of construction equipment on its website. By allowing dealers to easily list their equipment online, Fleet Up Marketplace is currently helping 40 rental yards and construction equipment owners sell their equipment online.

With affordable pricing and an uncluttered site, dealers listing on Fleet Up Marketplace are averaging five leads per week from the site's monthly visitors, which is more than 43,000 people. Dealers are also taking advantage of Fleet Up's Price Estimator that compares their prices against recent auction and retail sales data.

"Over and over again we hear that equipment owners want an alternative to the existing, giant machine marketplaces," founder and CEO of Fleet Up Marketplace Carly Cahlik said. "As 2021 approaches, we continue to build out a platform that allows construction equipment vendors to manage their inventory, and find and discover any construction equipment that they might want to buy."

Buyers are taking advantage of a modern platform with search results tailored to their budget and location – not based on how much a dealer is paying to promote their listings. Thanks to IronTek's dedicated equipment sales team, buyers are contacted quickly and guided to help purchase equipment listed on Fleet Up Marketplace.