Rental Yards Support Local Art Projects Through ‘Lifts For Artists’

Lifts For Artists, created by IronTek Solutions, provides artists and the organizations that hire them with affordable equipment rentals during the production of creative projects and cultural events.

The program is designed to give local artists exposure to new audiences, and to inspire business owners and communities to engage with artists to create new art in their neighborhoods. From murals and sculptures to local theater and cultural events, rental yards now support the arts throughout communities across the nation.

OHR Rents participated in Lifts For Artists’ pilot program and has seen a great deal of success in the first three months. The organization has already supported the creation of three finished murals, has another five on the schedule, and is quoting 18 upcoming projects by different local artists.

Don Bear, OHR Rents’ sales manager, said, "The connections we’ve made through this program have been amazing. We’re proud to be a part of some unique, creative contributions to our community, and we’re becoming a household name with people who had never heard of us before. Lifts For Artists has been a win-win-win for the artists, the residents who enjoy the artwork, and our business.”

Artists and rental yards can join Lifts For Artists for free at fleetupmarketplace.com/#liftsforartists. IronTek will promote the participating artists, their projects, and the rental yards who support them.

Information provided by IronTek Solutions and edited by Alexis Sheprak.