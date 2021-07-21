Texas First Rentals, HOLT Crane and Equipment to Offer Magni Telescopic Handlers

Magni Telescopic Handlers will be available for rent and purchase at HOLT Crane & Equipment locations in Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio. In addition, Texas First Rentals has more than 20 locations that will rent and service the Magni equipment line.

July 21, 2021
Alexis Sheprak
Magni America LLC
Magni Product 1
Magni Logo

Texas First Rentals and HOLT Crane & Equipment are now authorized dealers of Magni Telescopic Handlers, with the new product line available at Texas First Rentals and HOLT Crane and Equipment locations throughout their 118-county territories in Texas.

Magni’s Rotating Telescopic Handlers (RTH) are versatile machines that can be used for various applications and equipped with accessories such as forks, winches, and platforms. Users benefit particularly from the 360° rotation of the RTH. All Magni lifts have a patented load control system that detects the risks of overload during use and inhibits further aggravating movements.

“Our investment in Magni products signifies our commitment to providing diverse products to meet the needs of our customers,” Texas First Rentals Senior Vice President Don Myrick said. “Magni’s Rotating Telescopic Handlers will make a valuable addition to our rental fleet. Whether you’re on a construction site, in a manufacturing facility, or on a mining location, these telehandlers are ready for any application.”

“Magni is excited to welcome Texas First Rentals and HOLT Crane and Equipment to our dealer network, and we look forward to working with them to bring our Rotating and Heavy Lift Telehandler to their customers in the Texas market,” said Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer at Magni America.

Information provided by Texas First Rentals, HOLT Crane & Equipment, and Magni, and edited by Alexis Sheprak.

