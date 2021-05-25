Takeuchi Recognizes Dealer with Top Market Share

Allied Machinery Corporation has provided Takeuchi equipment sales, service, parts, and rentals to customers from five locations on four Hawaiian Islands since 1993.

May 25, 2021
Alexis Brumm
Takeuchi-US
Takeuchi Allied Award 052621
Takeuchi Logo New Tag 2017

Takeuchi-US has presented Allied Machinery Corporation with an award for achieving top market share of all Takeuchi dealers in North America during 2020. Allied has provided Takeuchi equipment sales, service, parts, and rentals to customers from five locations on four Hawaiian Islands since 1993.

“In the 28 years that Allied Machinery Corporation has represented the Takeuchi line, they’ve worked hard to help customers in a broad range of industries find the best possible equipment solutions for their unique needs,” said Shay Klusmeyer, divisional sales manager for Takeuchi-US. “Furthermore, their team has developed the experience, expertise,  and strong relationships that keep customers coming back when they need to rent or purchase their next machine. We’re incredibly pleased with the outstanding job they’ve done for Takeuchi, and we congratulate them on their success.”

Allied Machinery Corporation began in the late 1950s, before Hawaii was even a state. Founder Patrick Feyerisen managed an equipment dealership on Waipahu for many years before striking out on his own in the mid-1970s by launching Allied Machinery. Since then, Allied Machinery has grown to be Hawaii’s largest locally owned and operated firm.

“I speak for all of us at Allied Machinery when I say we’re very proud to receive this award,” said Jeff Feyerisen, president and sales manager for Allied Machinery Corporation. “Doing business in Hawaii is very different than doing business in other states, and our primary objective has always been to keep our customers happy. I’d like to personally thank Shay and the entire team at Takeuchi-US for the excellent equipment, training and support that have helped make this achievement possible.”

Information provided by Takeuchi and edited by Alexis Brumm.

