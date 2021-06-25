Boland Equipment Rentals Appoints New Director of Sales

Kevin O’Connor will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s sales department. He joins BER with more than 25 years of experience in the equipment rental industry.

June 25, 2021
Alexis Sheprak
Boland Equipment Rentals
New Jersey-based Boland Equipment Rentals (BER) has named Kevin T. O’Connor as the new director of sales. O’Connor will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s sales department, and joins BER with more than 25 years of experience in the equipment rental industry.

Since bringing on aerial work platforms and expanding into telehandlers, BER has broadened their customer reach. O’Connor’s proven sales record and knowledge of the equipment will be used to develop the sales team and expand operations.

“Kevin’s knowledge of equipment is second to none,” says BER’s Operations Manager Meghan Boland. “He finds creative solutions to meet customer needs. The BER team is excited to have Kevin onboard and offer his expertise to implement sales plans and increase customer service."

Since its founding in 2001, Boland has focused on the sale and rental of aerial equipment. In addition, BER has a highway division, providing lane closure and inspection support services. 

Information provided by Boland Equipment Rentals and edited by Alexis Sheprak. 

