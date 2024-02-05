DICA Attends ARA 2024

Outrigger pad manufacturer DICA will be exhibiting at ARA 2024 for the first time. Attendees will be able to see how its products enable safe setup and peace of mind for contractors, and complement equipment found in construction and event rental.

February 5, 2024
Jonathan Kozlowski
DICA
MaxiTrack is the access mat solution that can be deployed by hand for companies that need to provide temporary access for wheeled or tracked equipment weighing up to 150 tons. The 1” thick mats measure 3 ft x 6 ft and weigh just 88 lbs., making them light enough to be handled by just two people. Yet, heavy-duty HDPE plastic construction has the strength and rigidity to stand up to heavy equipment traffic.
MaxiTrack is the access mat solution that can be deployed by hand for companies that need to provide temporary access for wheeled or tracked equipment weighing up to 150 tons. The 1” thick mats measure 3 ft x 6 ft and weigh just 88 lbs., making them light enough to be handled by just two people. Yet, heavy-duty HDPE plastic construction has the strength and rigidity to stand up to heavy equipment traffic.
DICA
Dica Logo

DICA - a provider of high-performance outrigger pads and ground protection products - is celebrating its first-time exhibiting at The ARA Show. ARA 2024 is scheduled for February 18-21, in New Orleans.

The company designed its products to enable safe setup and peace of mind for contractors, and complement equipment found in construction and event rental fleets with solutions that increase customer productivity. 

At the show, DICA will be introducing a handful of innovative products to the rental market. DICA SlatTraxDICA SlatTraxDICA

  • SlatTrax is a hydraulic or manually deployed ground protection roadway designed to virtually eliminate manual labor by reducing the number of crew members needed to prepare or exit a site. Once in place, SlatTrax provides a stable and reliable surface for vehicles and equipment such as compact loaders, telehandlers, or boom trucks to travel on while preventing equipment from getting stuck and causing ruts.
  • MaxiTrack (announced at World of Concrete 2024, pictured) is a heavy-duty ground protection and site access solution. The modular design interlocks to create a rigid surface that effectively distributes the weight of wheeled or tracked equipment weighing up to 130 tons.
  • TuffTrak XL Access Mats are multi-purpose heavy-duty ground protection and access mats designed for extra-wide applications and are capable of supporting mobile cranes, bucket trucks, dozers, wheel loaders, and similar types of equipment on wheels or tracks. Weighing 794 lbs. each, the 13 ft. 6 in. wide mats are nearly 7 ft. long and are installed mechanically. This durable mat has a load-bearing capacity of 150 tons, making it the perfect solution for heavy construction, fracking, oil and gas, wind and solar farms, and electrical transmission applications. They are also chemically inert to reduce the possibility of cross-site contamination. SafetyTech pad family.SafetyTech pad family.DICA
  • SafetyTech Outrigger Pads deliver superior strength, stiffness, and toughness in a lightweight package. SafetyTech products are available in Medium, Heavy, and Super Duty for use with equipment such as MEWPs, trailers, service trucks, concrete pump trucks, and knuckleboom cranes. All SafetyTech pads are waterproof and resistant to degradation caused by UV light, hydraulic fluids, and road chemicals. Patented TuffGrip Handles make SafetyTech pads easy to lift and place. The high visibility of yellow or orange on SafetyTech Outrigger Pads provides a clear visual reminder to think and act safely, helps to reduce trip hazards, and is a reminder to re-stow pads when the job is done. 
  • SafetyTech Sliding Shoe Outrigger Pads are specifically designed for equipment with multi-position and self-leveling outriggers, like those found on mini cranes and portable track lifts. Sliding Shoe Outrigger Pads help to solve the unique challenges operators face when setting up this type of equipment, increasing job site productivity. DICA's Sliding Shoe Outrigger Pads allow for the outrigger feet to easily slide without resistance and without damaging the surface. Stop blocks on the sides and ends of the pads securely hold the Sliding Shoe Pad on the outrigger foot while operating.
  • Cavity Pad Plus is a stabilizer pad with an inverted footbrake, which helps prevent the foot escape. It is designed for aerial lifts and digger derricks.
  • ProStack Cribbing Blocks give operators the safety, stability, and versatility to gain needed cribbing height in unlevel conditions. The blocks can also be used in static load applications DICA’s patented TuffGrip Handles make them easy to handle, even when wearing gloves. ProStack SlotLock Cribbing blocksProStack SlotLock Cribbing blocksDICA
  • ProStack Slot Lock Cribbing Blocks use a slot and flange system to stack and lock together. The 18 in. x 18 in. blocks weigh 30 lbs. each. The setup of a SafetyTech Outrigger Pad and two Slot Lock blocks has a 100,000 lb. working load limit and a maximum allowable pressure of 500 psi. ProStack Pyramid Lock Cribbing Blocks are slightly heavier and larger—supporting outrigger feet up to 24 in. x 24 in. When integrated with a SafetyTech Outrigger Pad, two Pyramid Lock blocks have a 110,000 working load limit. The blocks weigh 55 pounds each and each block adds 6 in. of stacking height.

Recommended
Ilmars Nartish
Manitou VP Weighs in on the State of the Construction Industry
Nartish expects data and data management to be a top area of innovation moving into 2024.
January 12, 2024
RFID can help equipment rental companies collect better data, reduce labor costs, and streamline their workflows.
Top 5 Benefits of RFID for Rental Asset Tracking
Tracking assets is critical to properly managing inventory levels and transactions. An RFID system offers big benefits for equipment rental companies when properly deployed.
July 8, 2020
ANA, Inc.’s hybrid energy systems go Green on the Jobsite!
Sponsored
ANA, Inc.’s hybrid energy systems go Green on the Jobsite!
ANA, Inc.’s hybrid energy systems reduce generator usage up to 75% and lower carbon emissions. Join the Journey to Zero™.
February 1, 2024
Latest
The DXR 95 is small enough to transport in a standard van, as well as sturdy enough to manage steep inclines at an angle of 30°.
Husqvarna Releases DXR 95 Demolition Robot
The DXR 95 is small enough to transport in a standard van, as well as sturdy enough to manage steep inclines at an angle of 30°.
February 5, 2024
The CT160 offers a choice of either a 31.5-in. (800 mm) or a 39.3-in. (1000 mm) drum. The CT260 comes with a 47.2-in. (1200 mm) drum.
JCB Launches CT160 and CT260 Tandem Rollers
The CT160 offers a choice of either a 31.5-in. (800 mm) or a 39.3-in. (1000 mm) drum. The CT260 comes with a 47.2-in. (1200 mm) drum.
February 3, 2024
These fans feature direct-drive, three-speed motors and are deigned for general construction, demolition, oil and gas and other non-hazardous industrial work environments.
General Equipment Releases New TEMP-BUST-R Ventilation Fans
These fans feature direct-drive, three-speed motors and are designed for general construction, demolition, oil and gas and other non-hazardous industrial work environments.
February 2, 2024
The new construction tools range from impact wrenches and inspection cameras to Bulldog Tough SDS-plus drill bits.
Bosch to Release New Cordless Tools and Accessories
The new construction tools range from impact wrenches and inspection cameras to Bulldog Tough SDS-plus drill bits.
February 2, 2024
The TS 710i and TS 910i are equipped with the STIHL ElastoStart grip, a built-in shock absorber and anti-vibration system.
STIHL Releases TS 710i and TS 910i Cutquik Machines
The TS 710i and TS 910i are equipped with the STIHL ElastoStart grip, a built-in shock absorber and anti-vibration system.
February 2, 2024
ANA, Inc.’s hybrid energy systems go Green on the Jobsite!
Sponsored
ANA, Inc.’s hybrid energy systems go Green on the Jobsite!
ANA, Inc.’s hybrid energy systems reduce generator usage up to 75% and lower carbon emissions. Join the Journey to Zero™.
February 1, 2024
Designed to be used by professionals in construction and landscaping, the TSA 300 Cutquik can cut through a 4-in. concrete slab.
STIHL Launches Battery-powered TSA 300 Cutquik Saw
Designed to be used by professionals in construction and landscaping, the TSA 300 Cutquik can cut through a 4-in. concrete slab.
February 1, 2024
Keys to Implementing Rental Software
Keys to Implementing Rental Software
Insight into how rental companies can gain buy-in from employees, the right time to implement a new software and key data points rental companies should be measuring with their software.
January 31, 2024
The ZQuip energy kit consists of energy modules, conversion components and connectivity for monitoring operation.
ZQuip Introduces Electric Conversion Kit for Diesel-powered Fleets
The ZQuip energy kit consists of energy modules, conversion components and connectivity for monitoring operation.
January 31, 2024
The SC 6WP-22 Plunge saw
Hilti Grew the Nuron Tool Line-up, World of Concrete 2024
Hilti launched its latest cordless innovations at World of Concrete 2024 - from wood cutting to a concrete finishing grinder.
January 30, 2024
Ecolab Expands EV Fleet With Ford Pro
Ford Pro is working with Ecolab to electrify the company’s North American sales and service fleet by 2030, beginning in California with more than 1,000 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro trucks and Mustang Mach-E SUVs.
January 30, 2024
What sets KAESER compressors apart?
Sponsored
What sets KAESER compressors apart?
Known for delivering maximum value, take a look at the features that makes just one of many models stand out from the crowd.
February 1, 2024
The Galaxy MFS 101 SDS is available in 28 sizes, for rims ranging from 8 to 15 in.
Yokohama Unveils Galaxy MFS 101 SDS Forklift Tire
The Galaxy MFS 101 SDS is available in 28 sizes, for rims ranging from 8 to 15 in.
January 30, 2024
RFID can help equipment rental companies collect better data, reduce labor costs, and streamline their workflows.
Top 5 Benefits of RFID for Rental Asset Tracking
Tracking assets is critical to properly managing inventory levels and transactions. An RFID system offers big benefits for equipment rental companies when properly deployed.
July 8, 2020
N-Ferno 6475 Insulated Freezer Coveralls, 6476 Insulated Freezer Jacket and 6477 Insulated Freezer Bib Overalls are rated to -50°F (-46°C) for up to five hours of moderate activity.
Ergodyne Launches New Thermal Gear
N-Ferno 6475 Insulated Freezer Coveralls, 6476 Insulated Freezer Jacket and 6477 Insulated Freezer Bib Overalls are rated to -50°F (-46°C) for up to five hours of moderate activity.
January 29, 2024
The company's commercial solutions pull connected vehicle data and integrate it into the Ford Pro Intelligence platform, equipping fleet managers with insights about and control over vehicles on the road.
Ford Pro Introduces Telematics and Fleet Solutions
The company's commercial solutions pull connected vehicle data and integrate it into the Ford Pro Intelligence platform, equipping fleet managers with insights about and control over vehicles on the road.
January 27, 2024
Vanguard
Integrated Batteries from Vanguard Power Solutions Make Electrification Easy
We’re live here at World of Concrete Booth O32040 with Nick Moore, Director of Product Management, Electrification, who tells us more about why electrification matters now and where it’s going in the future.
January 26, 2024
Graco
How Graco Helps Concrete Contractors Profit
At World of Concrete, Graco's TruMix system has been attracting crowds at Booths S11207 and Silver Lot O30749, as the first variable ratio system for two-component floor coatings, a solution that puts money back in contractors' pockets.
January 26, 2024
Ana
ANA Corp. Puts the E in ESG with Energy Boss Hybrid Energy System
At World of Concrete, Alex Vollrath and Matthew Bennett from ANA Corp. show how the company is making battery energy storage systems that are ideal for contractors and rental businesses.
January 26, 2024
Into The Breach of The Rental Industry
Into The Breach of The Rental Industry
Joining the Rental magazine team has been the biggest change for my professional career in recent years. With this new year, what "new" do you have in store?
January 26, 2024
EZG Hogtrax Ground Protection Mats are engineered for large equipment use. Crafted with thermoplastic, EZG Outrigger Pads resist water and chemicals, promoting durability in challenging environments.
EZG Manufacturing Releases Hogtrax Ground Protection Mats and Outrigger Pads
EZG Hogtrax Ground Protection Mats are engineered for large equipment use. Crafted with thermoplastic, EZG Outrigger Pads resist water and chemicals, promoting durability in challenging environments.
January 25, 2024
Several active safety systems are offered with the new Volvo VNL, including Volvo Active Driver Assist Plus with Pilot Assist which provides active lane centering.
Volvo Trucks Introduces Volvo VNL
Several active safety systems are offered with the new Volvo VNL, including Volvo Active Driver Assist Plus with Pilot Assist which provides active lane centering.
January 25, 2024
The official introduction of Allen by Messersì products into the North American market will occur at the 50th Annual World of Concrete tradeshow.
Allen Engineering Announces North American Messersì Partnership
The partnership will bring Allen by Messersì tracked buggies and tracked dumpers to North America.
January 25, 2024
What sets KAESER compressors apart?
Sponsored
What sets KAESER compressors apart?
Known for delivering maximum value, take a look at the features that makes just one of many models stand out from the crowd.
February 1, 2024