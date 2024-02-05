MaxiTrack is the access mat solution that can be deployed by hand for companies that need to provide temporary access for wheeled or tracked equipment weighing up to 150 tons. The 1” thick mats measure 3 ft x 6 ft and weigh just 88 lbs., making them light enough to be handled by just two people. Yet, heavy-duty HDPE plastic construction has the strength and rigidity to stand up to heavy equipment traffic.

DICA - a provider of high-performance outrigger pads and ground protection products - is celebrating its first-time exhibiting at The ARA Show. ARA 2024 is scheduled for February 18-21, in New Orleans.

The company designed its products to enable safe setup and peace of mind for contractors, and complement equipment found in construction and event rental fleets with solutions that increase customer productivity.

At the show, DICA will be introducing a handful of innovative products to the rental market. DICA