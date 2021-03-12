Point of Rental Partners with Vertex for Tax Management

The Point of Rental Elite dashboard now integrates with Vertex Cloud Indirect Tax, a SaaS tax solution that automates the end-to-end indirect tax process.

March 12, 2021
Alexis Brumm
Point of Rental Software
Vertex Por V1 1 (1)
Por Logo

Point of Rental has partnered with Vertex, a global provider of tax technology solutions. The Point of Rental Elite dashboard now integrates with Vertex Cloud Indirect Tax, a SaaS tax solution that automates the end-to-end indirect tax process. Vertex will initially support automated indirect tax calculations in North America and plans to expand support for global VAT transactions. 

This integration allows tax, accounting, and finance resources at rental businesses to spend less time managing complex and constantly changing tax codes across jurisdictions. The solution applies the latest taxability rates and rules to transactions in real-time and produces signature-ready returns, providing a seamless tax determination process.     

“For many mid-size or larger rental companies working across states and even countries, tax compliance and management almost require a dedicated accountant just to track the ever-changing rules and requirements,” said Point of Rental CEO Wayne Harris. “This partnership will help free up time for your team to focus on higher-value work like growing the business and increasing revenue.”

Chris Jones, chief revenue officer at Vertex, added, “As the tax landscape continues to become more complex, equipment rental companies need to effectively manage tax rates and rules across multiple products, services, jurisdictions and channels."

Information provided by Point of Rental and edited by Alexis Brumm.

