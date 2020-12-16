Point of Rental Opens Fifth Office Worldwide

Point of Rental opened a new office in Germany, bringing its rental software to German rental businesses and expanding its presence worldwide.

December 16, 2020
Point of Rental Software
German Office Press Release Image V2 1 (1)
Point of Rental
Por Logo

Point of Rental is opening a new office in Germany  the company’s fifth office worldwide.

“We look forward to partnering with German rental businesses to provide the best experience to their customers,” said Point of Rental CEO Wayne Harris. “We’ve spent the last couple of years getting our software to speak German, and we’re adding native German speakers to our German office. We feel like we’re able to serve German rental businesses the way Point of Rental customers expect to be served.”

Lea Petzold, who is originally from the Hanover area, will head up the new team after two years working in the company’s Australian office.

“I’m excited to lead Point of Rental’s venture into Germany,” said Petzold. “Working with German rental leaders and my colleagues at Point of Rental, I look forward to bringing our German-speaking customers the best possible rental software for their businesses.”

With two software products fully translated into German, the company is in the process of adding more native German rental experts to better serve prospects and customers in the country.

