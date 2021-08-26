Point of Rental Named to 2021 Inc. 5000 List

The honor marks the fourth consecutive listing and sixth time the company has been listed since 2014.

August 26, 2021
Alexis Sheprak
Point of Rental Software
Inc 5000 2021 Press Release
Por Logo

Point of Rental Software was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine’s list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. The honor marks the fourth consecutive listing and sixth time the company has been listed since 2014.

“This past year required some innovative solutions to a lot of challenges worldwide,” said Point of Rental CEO Wayne Harris. “Our team, including our customers, provided valuable guidance, support, and expertise that helped us solve many of the problems we all faced. We’re excited about our continued growth and the opportunity to serve so many more rental businesses.”

Ranked #4,063 with a three-year revenue growth of 75 percent and more than 100 employees added in the same timeframe, Point of Rental develops innovative software solutions that drive the rental industry forward. In addition to contactless rental solutions eSign & Pay and UnlockIt, the company expanded its e-commerce abilities by adding Rental Hosting in early 2021.

Point of Rental users Marine Equipment Supply (#4,205) joined the company on the list for the second consecutive year.

This year’s Inc. 5000 proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, companies on the list added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Information provided by Point of Rental and edited by Alexis Sheprak. 

 

