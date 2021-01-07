Tata Steel has collaborated with CII Green Business Centre and relevant stakeholders in the Indian steel sector to develop a GreenPro framework for steel rebars, for first time in India.





















The GreenPro Ecolabel enables the end-users to make an informed choice about buying steel with the lowest environment impact. The products with GreenPro label meet India's sustainability requirements and are recognized in Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) green building rating system.

“GreenPro Ecolabel for Rebars in India is an important milestone in creating a market for sustainable steel in India. Tata Steel is committed to demonstrate that going green in manufacturing steel products makes business sense and contributes to the nation's objective of reducing CO2 emissions," says Biswajit Ghosh, chief of technology, Tata Steel, who chaired the taskforce created by CII-GBC for GreenPro framework creation for rebars.

According to Tata Steel, there is a need in the Indian steel industry to reduce the environmental footprint during the manufacturing of steel products and supply more sustainable steel for the Indian building sector.

GreenPro is a Type-1 Ecolabelling program offered by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Green Business Centre. So far, more than 125 building products and materials manufacturing companies have adopted GreenPro Ecolabel for 1,800+ products and are available in the market for construction of green buildings.

"CII will support the rerolling mills and the steel product manufacturers to implement green measures, reduce their resource consumption, also gain significant market reach in the building sector by adoption of GreenPro Ecolabel for steel products. This would ultimately lead to a market transformation in the production and consumption of steel in India," says K S Venkatagiri, executive director of CII Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre.













Sanjiv Paul, vice president (safety, health and sustainability), Tata Steel, says: “The Green Building Movement in India is growing from strength to strength. Promoting sustainable materials is the need of the hour to ensure successful Green Building Movement. The GreenPro Ecolabel for steel rebars is a step in the right direction to make the Indian steel industry green. Tata Steel will take leadership in incorporating green measures in all its steel products. It has been our constant endeavor to build a sustainable steel ecosystem. With GreenPro rebars we are moving a step forward towards the sustainable future.”

Buildings and construction together account for nearly 36% of global energy use and 39% of energy related carbon dioxide emissions. Embodied carbon accounts for 11% of the building’s emissions and is primarily from materials like steel, cement, concrete, glass, etc. The use of green or low carbon materials has the potential to reduce the life cycle environmental impacts in the construction sector.

Material efficiency strategies can reduce emissions due to construction, operations, and dismantling of homes by up to 50% to 70% in India by 2050.