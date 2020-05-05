Peterbilt Launches New Website to Recruit Next Generation of Service Technicians

Peterbilt Motors Company announces the launch of Peterbilt.tech, a new website created with the sole purpose of helping individuals who are interested in a career as a Peterbilt service technician at one of the over 400 Peterbilt dealer locations.

Using the links within Peterbilt.tech, aspiring technicians can learn about the technological enhancements used in Peterbilt trucks today. They can also apply to the Peterbilt Technician Institute to fine tune their education and receive advanced training. In addition, previous graduates and other qualified technicians can search and apply for open service positions throughout the Peterbilt Dealer Network directly.

“Having a great service department is critical to driving uptime for our customers. The increasing demand for qualified heavy duty truck and engine service technicians will continue well into the future. Being a Peterbilt technician is a great career opportunity and our new Peterbilt.tech website and the Peterbilt Technician Institute were created to help guide people that are interested in pursuing that career path,” says Peyton Harrell, Director of Dealer Development.