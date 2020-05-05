Daimler Trucks Partners with Platform Science

Platform Science will be the primary on-vehicle fleet management software development and distribution partner.

May 5, 2020
Daimler Trucks North America
, Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, a process previously defined by fragmented architectures and proprietary protocols. The platform offers flexibility and delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers&rsquo; needs, businesses and industries evolve.
, Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, a process previously defined by fragmented architectures and proprietary protocols. The platform offers flexibility and delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers’ needs, businesses and industries evolve.
Daimler Trucks North America
Daimler

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) announces its partnership with Platform Science, a developer of on-vehicle mobile applications offering advanced fleet management software solutions. Platform Science will be the primary on-vehicle fleet management software development and distribution partner, enabling customers to purchase and utilize third party telematics solutions and connectivity services directly from their trucks without aftermarket hardware installation.

“The inclusion of Platform Science in our connected telematics platform represents a leap forward for the industry, and more importantly, our customers,” says Roger Nielsen, president and CEO, DTNA. “The demand and the need for efficiency, safety, and uptime has never been greater than it is today. With Platform Science, we will help customers avoid pre-installations delays, improve the fleet manager and driver experience once their assets are on the road, and help keep them moving forward as they keep the world moving.”

Built-in telematics hardware from DTNA will be available from the factory with Platform Science’s software, eliminating the delays, costs, and inconveniences of installing after-market devices, cabling, and antennas. The integration of Platform Science’s technology will provide a seamless customer experience by including an end-to-end solution and maximum visibility with minimal complexity. Drivers will simply need to bring an authorized mobile device and log into their new vehicles’ DTNA onboard telematics system.

“Our partnership with Platform Science will bring a groundbreaking connectivity experience to our customers. By leveraging Platform Science’s transportation specific Mobile Device Management, customers will be able to choose the solutions to fit their mixed fleet needs and seamlessly integrate those solutions into their trucks. Platform Science’s edge computing IoT platform for transportation solves for enterprise and large fleet compliance, productivity, and safety needs,” says Sanjiv Khurana, General Manager, Digital Vehicle Solutions at DTNA.

This partnership will initially provide key fleet management solutions including electronic logging system, workflow, driver inspection, navigation options, and additional fleet-specific apps, offering customers choice and control of all of their on-vehicle mobile technologies. Ultimately, the service aims to deliver apps from a wide range of software providers, all available on a single telematics enabled platform.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with DTNA on this effort to transform the customer experience. This is particularly rewarding now more than ever, as we’ve all come to appreciate truck drivers and the day-to-day challenges they face more than ever,” says Jack Kennedy, Founder & CEO of Platform Science.

“Additionally, the investment by Daimler Truck AG in our Series B funding round is a great indication of our common belief that we have reached an inflection point for transportation technology; the in-cab experience will now have the opportunity to keep pace with the ‘in-pocket’ experience that smartphones have taught us to expect. We’re very excited to have this opportunity to expand upon the user-friendly application ecosystem that Platform Science has created to serve both fleet end-users and those application, technology, and service providers seeking to serve them.”

Co-creation is a central tenet of DTNA’s approach to bringing purposeful innovations to market. In order to deliver a robust and user-friendly solution to improve customer experience, DTNA and Platform Science are currently collaborating with some of the nation's leading enterprise fleets to provide feedback during the development and testing phase.

DTNA vehicles installed with Platform Science will begin rolling out in the nation’s leading enterprise fleets in 2021.

Recommended
Click on the links in the story to reach ConstructConnect&apos;s interactive map to get detail on states&apos; decisions on construction&apos;s work status.
Is Construction Still Considered 'Essential' In Your State?
With states allowing stay-home orders to expire in environments where COVID-19 infections and deaths continue to rise, here's a place where you can discover the official status of whether or not you can go to work
April 30, 2020
Two Cat 797 F Autonomous Trucks Being Loaded In Pit 5eaad518390a0
Caterpillar Robot Trucks Haul 2 Billion Tonnes Autonomously
Caterpillar doubled the amount hauled since reaching 1 billon tonnes in November 2018 with an autonomous fleet of Cat 789D, 793D, 793F and 797F mine trucks using Cat MineStar Command
May 1, 2020
Getty Images 1220396472
Use This Reopening Checklist to Protect Construction People from Coronavirus
Returning from coronavirus stay-home orders is definitely not going to be business as usual. Here’s how to prepare for your peoples’ safety and productivity.
May 1, 2020
Latest
Vmac Vg4aanpt 320
[VIDEO] VMAC Auxiliary HVAC System Cuts Vehicle Wear while Keeping Cabs Cool
VMAC talks about the features of its hydraulically driven auxiliary HVAC system for vehicles at The Work Truck Show 2020.
March 6, 2020
Mack 64sy02ft 320
[VIDEO] Mack Reveals Key Features of its New Medium Duty Class 6 and 7 Trucks
New MD6 and MD7 trucks carry Mack's premium legacy with standard cab air suspension and 125,000 psi frame rails; Roy Horton talks about component sources for engines, transmissions, axles and more.
March 6, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 06 At 8 20 13 Am
[VIDEO] Freightliner M2 Chassis Improves Gradall Cost Effectiveness
The standard M2 chassis carries a Gradall, and Freightliner works with Gradall to mount air tanks and other accessories for easy upfit of the excavator upper.
March 6, 2020
Sec Logo
SEC: Former Navistar International CEO Ordered to Pay $500,000 for Misleading Investors
Navistar had settled 2016 charges of misleading investors about the company's development of an advanced technology truck engine that could satisfy U.S. pollution standards; half of Ustian's penalty was to return gains made during the period
March 2, 2020
Pap&eacute; Kenworth received the 2019 Kenworth Dealer of the Year Award at the annual Kenworth Dealer Meeting in Santa Barbara, CA. From left, Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president; Jordan Pap&eacute;, chief executive officer of The Pap&eacute; Group, Inc.; Dave Laird, Pap&eacute; Kenworth president; Lance Jorgensen, chief financial officer of The Pap&eacute; Group, Inc.; and Laura Bloch, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing.
Papé Kenworth Honored with 2019 Kenworth Dealer of the Year Award
Kenworth Recognizes Leading Dealers for 2019 Achievements, Customer Support Efforts To Maximize Uptime.
February 18, 2020
Peterbilt recognizes TLG Peterbilt as 2019 Peterbilt Dealer of the Year. From left to right Peyton Harrell (Peterbilt), Robert Woodall (Peterbilt), Kory Larson (TLG), Glenn Larson (TLG), Kyle Larson (TLG), Mike Headley (TLG), Jason Skoog (Peterbilt) and Leon Handt (Peterbilt).
Peterbilt announces TLG Peterbilt as the 2019 North American Dealer of the Year
The Dealer of the Year Award is given to the dealer group that best represents Peterbilt’s commitment to excellence and the pursuit of driving uptime for its customers.
February 18, 2020
M&amp;K Truck Centers receives U.S. dealer group of the year award from Volvo Trucks (from left to right): Chris Jagnow, Regional Fleet Manager, Central Region, Volvo Trucks North America; Peter Voorhoeve, President, Volvo Trucks North America; Ron Meyering, Chief Executive Officer, M&amp;K Truck Centers; Kevin Murtha, Executive Vice President of Sales, M&amp;K Truck Centers; Anthony Gargano, Vice President of Sales, M&amp;K Truck Centers; Jeff Lester, Senior Vice President Sales, Volvo Trucks North America.
Volvo Trucks Names M&K Truck Centers 2019 U.S. Dealer Group of the Year
Volvo Trucks also honored its top regional dealership groups in the United States at the recent American Truck Dealers (ATD) Show in Las Vegas, NV.
February 18, 2020
Haulmaax2 Medium (1)
International Truck Showcases HAULMAAX Suspension Offering
Hendrickson HAULMAAX Suspension Offers Several Key Benefits for Vocational Applications.
February 17, 2020
Mack Granite
Mack Granite Now Available with Bendix Wingman Fusion with Enhanced Features
Bendix Wingman Fusion is a camera- and radar-based driving assistance solution.
February 4, 2020
200129 Mack Trucks Cim Auction (2)
Mack Trucks Donates Mack Granite Model to Benefit Concrete Industry Management Programs
All auction proceeds will be used for the establishment and development of CIM programs across the nation.
January 30, 2020
Oimg
FTR Reports November North American Class 8 Orders at a Disappointing 17,300 Units
This is was the lowest November total since 2015 and was 39% lower than the same month a year ago.
December 6, 2019
The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program is pleased to announce that the signature item for their annual auction at World of Concrete is a Mack Granite equipped with a McNeilus FLEX Controls Bridgemaster Mixer.
Mack Trucks and McNeilus Donate Mixer Truck for Concrete Industry Management Program
The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program is pleased to announce that the signature item for their annual auction at World of Concrete is a Mack Granite equipped with a McNeilus FLEX Controls Bridgemaster Mixer.
December 5, 2019
Kenworth Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Kenworth Developing T680s Powered by Toyota Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Powertrains
The T680s with the Toyota hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrain combine hydrogen gas and air to produce electricity to power electric motors
October 29, 2019
Original (1)
Daimler Trucks Rolls Out ‘Pay-As-You-Drive’ Lease Program For Fleets
The manufacturer’s chief executive said the new offering was developed to meet demand for options that help fleets “navigate the uncertainties of running a business.”
October 29, 2019
Mack Truck officials are predicting a positive market outlook moving into 2020.
Mack Trucks Shares Positive Truck Market Outlook
At the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta on October 28, Jonathan Randall, senior vice president for sales and marketing at Mack Trucks discussed the company’s latest market outlook.
October 28, 2019
191023 Mack Nacv Lineup (1)
Mack Trucks and UAW Reach Tentative Agreement
New four-year agreement that would cover approximately 3,500 employees at six facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.
October 25, 2019
Mack Granite Dump
Mack Granite Vocational Truck
October 14, 2019
Mack Trucks
Mack Truck Workers Go On Strike
About 3,500 United Workers Union (UAW) members go on strike at plants Mack Truck plants in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.
October 14, 2019
Freightliner Cascadia
Freightliner Offers Light Powertrain for Cascadia Truck
The Freightliner Cascadia 116-in. BBC Day Cab can now be spec’d with the Cummins X12 engine and the Eaton Cummins Endurant Transmission as part of an Integrated Power package.
October 1, 2019
Joe Speelman, winner of Daimler Trucks&apos; Vehicle Competition for technicians.
Daimler Trucks North America Announces Technician Skills Competition Winners
Joe Speelman of Western Idaho Freightliner in Nampa, ID was the Vehicle Competition winner, while Kyle Ballard of Clark Power Services in Charlotte, NC was the winner of the Engine Competition.
September 9, 2019
Daimler Trucks and Torc Robotics are actively developing and testing automated trucks with SAE Level 4 intent technology on public roads in Virginia.
Daimler Trucks Testing Automated Trucks on Public Roads with SAE Level 4 Intent Technology
Daimler Trucks deployment of automated trucks on public roads takes place after months of extensive testing and safety validation on a closed loop track
September 9, 2019
Silver Streak has built its business on hauling sand, gravel, rock and other building materials to jobsites, as well as hauling waste materials away. The business has continued to grow and the company currently runs a large fleet consisting of 45, dominantly Mack trucks and trailers, 12 side dumps and two Super Solos.
Silver Streak Evolves Specs to Address Trucking Challenges
Adopting ever-changing truck specs allows this woman-owned trucking company to pull ahead of the competition and better serve contractor customers.
August 15, 2019
Bennett Hauling&rsquo;s fleet consists of 11 T880s, purchased through MHC Kenworth &ndash; Raleigh, all spec&rsquo;d with PACCAR MX-13 engines rated at 455 hp, and six-speed automatic Allison transmissions.
Owner Credits New Trucks for Driver Retention
Bennett Hauling depends on Kenworth T880 dumps for driver retention and excellent maneuverability on jobsites
July 26, 2019
Roi Cabmate 2
Link Revolutionizes Cab Suspension Technology with ROI Cabmate
ROI Cabmate is a new breed of intelligent semi-active cab suspension that will positively impact safety, operator comfort, asset protection and driver retention.
July 25, 2019