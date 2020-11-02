Mack Trucks Adds Apple CarPlay, Updated Seats

New features intended to improve driver comfort, productivity

November 2, 2020
Mack Trucks Inc.
Mack Trucks
Mack Trucks is improving driver comfort and productivity with the introduction of Apple CarPlay for Mack infotainment and updated Mack Premium Comfort 2.0 seats in Mack Anthem, Pinnacle and Granite models. Both new features are now available for order.

“Drivers are the single-most important part of any trucking operation, and any features that boost comfort and productivity are key to recruiting and retaining them,” says Stu Russoli, Mack highway product manager. “With Apple CarPlay and our new seats, we’re helping customers put the best trucks out there to attract the best drivers.”

Apple CarPlay provides drivers a safer, yet easier way to use their Apple iPhone and its capabilities while driving. Once connected, CarPlay displays key functions like navigation, phone controls and music on the Mack infotainment system. Customers whose trucks are spec’d with the infotainment system can upgrade to CarPlay with a simple software update at their dealership.

Mack Premium Comfort 2.0 seats are available for Mack Anthem, Pinnacle and Granite models.Mack Premium Comfort 2.0 seats are available for Mack Anthem, Pinnacle and Granite models.Mack TrucksMack’s Premium Comfort 2.0 seats include revisions designed to maximize driver comfort. Featuring resculpted and recontoured seatbacks, Premium Comfort 2.0 seats provide additional back and shoulder support, while still maintaining all the current seat features, including air lumbar adjustments and available heat. Additionally, the seat armrest can now be fine-tuned via a tuning wheel under the front of the armrest to quickly and easily adjust the armrest to the appropriate position.

Apple CarPlay is available on all Mack Anthem, Pinnacle and Granite models equipped with the Mack infotainment system, while Mack Premium Comfort 2.0 seats are standard on all Mack Anthem, Pinnacle and Granite models for all trim levels in both the driver and passenger seat positions.        

