Volvo Trucks Wins Award to Deploy 70 Class 8 VNR Electric Zero-Emission Trucks

Volvo Trucks Awarded $21.7M from U.S. EPA and South Coast AQMD in the nation’s largest commercial deployment of Class 8 battery-electric trucks.

October 21, 2020
Volvo Trucks North America
Volvo Trucks North America’s Class 8 VNR Electric truck led a group of Southern California freight movement fleets in a clean truck parade on Friday, October 2 to commemorate the opening of Port of Long Beach’s new cable-stayed bridge. The lead Volvo VNR Electric truck was driven by NFI, a third-party supply chain solutions provider, and partner in the Volvo LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) project.
Volvo Trucks North America’s Class 8 VNR Electric truck led a group of Southern California freight movement fleets in a clean truck parade on Friday, October 2 to commemorate the opening of Port of Long Beach’s new cable-stayed bridge. The lead Volvo VNR Electric truck was driven by NFI, a third-party supply chain solutions provider, and partner in the Volvo LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) project.
Volvo Trucks North America
Vovlo Trucks

Volvo Trucks North America was awarded $21.7 million in grants to deploy 70 VNR Electric trucks in Southern California for regional freight distribution and drayage. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Targeted Air Shed Grant Program is providing $20 million in funding, supplemented by $1.7 million from the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) for charging infrastructure, to improve air quality in the region.

Volvo Trucks will deliver the EPA-funded VNR Electric trucks to Southern California fleet operators starting in 2021 through the third quarter of 2022, allowing for at least a full year of operations by the end of the project period in 2023. The announcement comes as Volvo Trucks nears the official commercial launch of its VNR Electric truck model later this year. 

Volvo Trucks will leverage best practices learned from the Volvo LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) project, its collaboration with South Coast AQMD and 13 other organizations to develop an end-to-end blueprint to successfully introduce battery-electric trucks and equipment into the market at scale. Combined with the other 25 truck deployments through the Volvo LIGHTS project, Volvo Trucks is committed to delivering nearly 100 VNR Electric trucks to the region for zero-emission freight transport. 

“This grant provides Volvo Trucks with an excellent opportunity to further expedite the success of the ecosystem designed through the Volvo LIGHTS project to support the wide-scale deployment of battery-electric heavy-duty trucks,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “We applaud the EPA and South Coast AQMD for addressing the key issues in advancing electromobility and incentivizing technology investments in the region, and are proud they continue to trust in Volvo Trucks North America to lead the acceleration of Class 8 zero-emission vehicles.”

The EPA Targeted Air Shed Grant Program focuses on the regions that have the highest ozone and particulate matter (PM) pollution, including California’s South Coast Air Basin. South Coast AQMD is the agency responsible for attaining state and federal air quality standards for this region—including the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and the Coachella Valley.

“The EPA Targeted Air Shed Grant has enabled South Coast AQMD to continue partnering with Volvo Trucks for the swift deployment of nearly 100 heavy-duty zero-emission trucks,” said Wayne Nastri, executive officer for South Coast AQMD. “Innovative collaborations like this are key to bringing clean air to Southern California. South Coast AQMD is pleased to fund the charging infrastructure to support these new heavy-duty trucks that will operate in disadvantaged communities facing the brunt of air pollution.”

The 70 Volvo VNR Electric trucks deployed through this grant are anticipated to provide lifetime emission reduction benefits in excess of 152.63 tons of NOx, 1.317 tons of PM2.5, and 53,160 tons of CO2. As part of the project, South Coast AQMD will lead a data analysis effort to evaluate the full breadth of emission reduction opportunities presented by battery-electric trucks.

Volvo Trucks will also gather deployment data to further refine total cost of ownership calculations including actual vehicle maintenance and fuel cost savings—which can be even lower when combined with low carbon fuel standard credits and managed charging to reduce demand charges. Learnings from this project will allow Volvo Trucks to fine-tune the production at its New River Valley plant in Virginia, enabling seamless integration of the of the VNR Electric truck model into its manufacturing process for optimized, quality production.

“Volvo Trucks supports our pioneering fleet customers in paving the way to a real-world, sustainable transport future. The large volume of early Volvo VNR Electric deployments in Southern California will help us kick-start this year’s successful commercial launch in North America,” noted Voorhoeve.  

Recommended
Adobe Stock 87146790
Research Says Self-healing Concrete Market Size Worth $305 Billion in 7 Years
A report by Grand View Research Inc. shows the global self-healing concrete market is expected to reach USD $305.38 billion by 2027.
October 14, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Gamers Help Rosendin Accelerate Advances in BIM Application
What role could this tech savvy generation of workers have in shaping the future of the construction industry?
October 14, 2020
Abc Combo Graph Sep 20
Construction Backlog Declines But Optimism Remains
ABC's Construction Backlog Indicator fell to 7.5 months in September, a decline of 0.5 compared to August.
October 13, 2020
Latest
Mack Trucks has achieved a major milestone at its Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) in Macungie, PA, with the completion of an $84 million renovation dubbed project “Reborn.”
Mack Trucks’ Lehigh Valley Operations Completes Major Renovation
Mack Trucks announces the completion of “Reborn,” an $84 million renovation project.
October 5, 2020
Ftr News
FTR Reports Preliminary North American Class 8 Truck Orders Surge in September to 32,000 Units
September Class 8 order activity was up 55% month over month and 160% year over year.
October 5, 2020
Cat D6 N Ttt C10640576 5a60d5c350f8a
Friday Flashback: 5 Articles to Help You Spec, Match and Maintain Equipment
Check out the week's top trending construction equipment-related articles from the archives of ForConstructionPros.com.
October 2, 2020
The Western Star 49X features a stronger, lighter chassis that is equipped with the company’s new X-series cab. It enables a total weight savings of over 350 lbs. in like-for-like spec’ing versus the current Western Star 4900.
Western Star Builds Next-generation Vocational Truck
The 49X was designed from the ground up to meet the most demanding vocational applications.
September 29, 2020
Hx Dump Final Web Jpg
Navistar Board Of Directors Issues Statement Regarding Revised Proposal From TRATON
Navistar's Board of Directors unanimously concludes that while TRATON's revised proposal of $43.00 per share significantly undervalues the company, it does represent a starting point for further exploring the possibility of a transaction.
September 14, 2020
Mack Trucks announced today it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Samsara, a leader in industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions designed to increase the efficiency, safety and sustainability of commercial fleets and industrial operations.
Mack Truck and Volvo Trucks Sign Memorandum of Understanding with Samsara
An agreement with Samsara will investigate providing a single-source telematics service including compliance services, cameras, trailer sensors, safety, maintenance services and more.
September 8, 2020
20190710 142645
FTR Reports Preliminary North American Class 8 Net Orders for August Continue to Climb - Reaching 20,500 Units
August order activity was very consistent with July, up 3% m/m, and up 90% y/y. Class 8 net orders for the last 12 months now total 177,000 units.
September 2, 2020
Allison Vet 14
Vehicle testing begins at Allison Transmission’s newly opened Indianapolis facility
Allison Transmission’s Vehicle Environmental Test Center is now available for Allison and its partners to conduct consistent and repeatable testing in real-world and extreme conditions.
August 31, 2020
Safety and productivity features being introduced on the VHD include Volvo Dynamic Steering (VDS) and the next generation of Volvo Active Driver Assist (VDS).
Volvo Trucks Unleashes Redesigned VHD Vocational Truck
The VHD incorporates structural upgrades and advanced technologies.
July 22, 2020
Annotation 2020 05 06 165205 5eb3319ee6c96 5ed018d17b0eb 5eeb719ab2fcf
[TRANSPORTATION CHAIN] Emerging Technologies and Trends in Trucks, Trucking and the Supply Chain
July 9, 2020
Model T880 now available with WABCO OnGuardACTIVE.
Kenworth T880 and W990 Add WABCO OnGuardACTIVE as Option
OnGuardACTIVE is an advanced driver assistance system that helps drivers mitigate or avoid rear-end collisions and provides adaptive cruise control (ACC).
July 6, 2020
Ftr Logo Blk Blue Tag
North American Class 8 Net Orders for June Rebound to 15,500 Units
Class 8 net orders for the last twelve months now total 158,000 units.
July 6, 2020
Img 0482
Hours of Service Revisions Increase Flexibility for Construction Fleets
The expanded short-haul exemption and 30-minute rest revisions benefit the construction industry by increasing flexibility for vocational truck drivers.
June 30, 2020
Capture
Hours of Service Changes Add Flexibility
Nick Goldstein, VP of Regulatory and Legal Issues for ARTBA discusses how the changes in HOS regulations impact construction contractors.
June 23, 2020
Freightliner Daimlertrucksmexico W768xh384 Cutout
Daimler Trucks North America Resumes Production in Mexico, Restarting All Manufacturing Operations
Nearly three months after the first effects of the COVID-19 pandemic suspended manufacturing operations, Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has reopened all nine of its manufacturing locations in North America.
June 5, 2020
Download (1)
FTR Reports North American Class 8 Net Orders Remain Subdued in May at 6,600 Units
Class 8 net orders for the last twelve months total 155,000 units.
June 5, 2020
PACCAR Parts’ new state-of-the-art distribution center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Servicing dealers in the Southwest United States and Northwest Mexico, the new 250,000 square-foot parts distribution center (PDC) is three times the capacity of its predecessor built in 1995.
PACCAR Parts Opens New Parts Distribution Center in Las Vegas
The 250,000 sq. ft. parts distribution center , which includes a 20,000 sq. ft. small parts mezzanine, became operational in May and has increased parts availability and uptime to dealers and customers.
June 1, 2020
GCWR is the maximum allowable weight of a combination vehicle at the ground with a trailer or trailers, including vehicle, equipment, driver, passengers, fuel and payload.
Tips to Avoid Common Work Truck Towing Mistakes
Vocational truck drivers who occasionally use trailers, often different types with varying loads and configurations, can be more prone to make mistakes. Here's how to avoid them.
May 27, 2020
Peterbilt
Peterbilt Launches New Website to Recruit Next Generation of Service Technicians
Peterbilt.tech is new website created with the sole purpose of helping individuals who are interested in a career as a Peterbilt service technician.
May 5, 2020
, Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, a process previously defined by fragmented architectures and proprietary protocols. The platform offers flexibility and delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers’ needs, businesses and industries evolve.
Daimler Trucks Partners with Platform Science
Platform Science will be the primary on-vehicle fleet management software development and distribution partner.
May 5, 2020
49797665333 620d34427d O
Kenworth T880S with Set-Forward Axle Adds Optional Fixed Grille
Radiator-mounted grille allows the hood to be opened in applications where equipment is mounted to the front of the T880S
April 20, 2020
Tiseo Paves The Way (3)
Tiseo Paving Tackles Tough Projects with Mixed Truck Fleet
Tiseo Paving Company tackles tough projects with mixed fleet of Kenworth trucks
April 7, 2020
Mack Trucks is helping reduce the effects of the rigorous demands of the jobsite by bringing its highly advanced Mack Command Steer active steering system to Mack Granite axle back models.
Mack Trucks Tames Driver Strain with Command Steer for Mack Granite
Mack Command Steer reduces driver fatigue and can help cut muscle strain up to 30 percent by combining an electric motor with the existing hydraulic steering.
March 17, 2020
The Newly Redesigned Volvo Vhd
Volvo Trucks Unveils Tougher, Smarter VHD
Volvo Trucks announces the most significant evolution of the brand's vocational heavy duty truck offering in decades.
March 16, 2020