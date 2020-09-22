Mack Trucks Begins Full Production of Mack MD Series

Mack Trucks’ MD Series of medium-duty vehicles is now in full production at Mack’s new Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) facility in the Roanoke Valley, VA.

September 22, 2020
Mack Trucks Inc.
Mack Trucks
The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, and the MD7, a Class 7 model, began rolling off the line Sept. 1 in preparation for delivery to dealers and customers.

“Mack Trucks is pleased that our new MD Series is being delivered to customers as we speak, and the feedback has been very positive,” says Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and commercial operations. 

Mack announced Jan. 30, 2020 that it invested $13 million to establish Roanoke Valley Operations. The investment included equipment, tooling and enhancements to the 280,000 sq. ft. of the facility dedicated to producing Mack medium-duty trucks. The project will result in the creation of 250 jobs, which will be filled by the end of February 2021.

The Mack MD Series is a new model range built specifically for medium-duty applications. With the introduction of the MD6, which has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 lbs., and the MD7, which has a GVWR of 33,000 lbs., Mack now offers a complete lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 vehicles. Both models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).

The MD6 and MD7 models meet the needs of medium-duty trucking applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads.

Available in 4x2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability for tough urban settings. The MD Series cab design features an industry-best bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 in. Mack mimicked the styling of the cab, hood and grille of the Mack Anthem, Mack’s highway model.

