TruckTech+ Available for Kenworth New Medium Duty Models

Fleets and truck operators may specify and buy a 24-month Kenworth TruckTech+ Remote Diagnostics subscription when purchasing new Kenworth T180, T280, T380 and T480 models equipped with the PACCAR PX-7 and PACCAR PX-9 engine. The T280, T380 and T480 also offer the system when specified with a Cummins Westport L9N natural gas engine.

Kenworth TruckTech+ Remote Diagnostics enhances vehicle diagnostics by providing real-time engine health information to fleet managers and Kenworth dealers to help optimize truck uptime and productivity, and enables fleets to track the location of their trucks.

Kenworth TruckTech+ notifications provide relevant guidance to the driver: whether it’s to: continue driving with no action required, keep driving and address the alert code during the next service interval, head to a dealer for service, or pull over to prevent possible damage.

If the customer needs to take the truck in for service, the system maps out the locations of the three closest repair facilities. The data is sent to the secure PACCAR Solutions web portal where the fleet manager can review the truck’s location, status, identified issue and recommended solution.

If a repair is needed quickly, the data can be sent to the servicing dealer in advance so they can be prepared to work on the truck – saving customers time and money in initial diagnostics. When the truck arrives, the dealer’s service team can move quickly to remedy the problem