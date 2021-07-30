Daimler Trucks North America Partners with Decisiv

Decisiv Inc. will integrate its SRM platform with DTNA’s Uptime Pro dealer service management platform.

July 30, 2021
Daimler Trucks North America
Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) announces a partnership with Decisiv Inc., a supplier of Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, to integrate its SRM platform with DTNA’s Uptime Pro dealer service management platform.

“Our partnership with Decisiv will further enhance our Uptime Management Suite by reducing the time to write up repair estimates, enabling instant approvals, verifying real-time parts availability, and providing consistent labor hours utilizing standard repair times,” says Paul Romanaggi, chief customer experience officer at DTNA. “It will allow our dealer service locations to operate at peak efficiency, with the transparency and real-time coordination to provide an even better customer experience, and it’s just one of many initiatives we have underway to improve service productivity and capacity to further drive customer uptime.”

The connectivity between Decisiv SRM and Uptime Pro streamlines estimate creation for dealers, which are then sent to the customer for approval. The estimate and approval process is fully integrated into Uptime Pro and incorporates diagnostics, repair information, and photos from DTNA’s Express WriteUp mobile app into a service case in the Decisiv SRM platform.

“By working together, Decisiv and Daimler Trucks North America are optimizing the service experience for dealers and fleets,” says Michael Gibson, vice president of strategic partnerships at Decisiv. “The synergy we’re enabling through this integration creates best practices for workflow and communications that minimize asset downtime. Together, we are delivering a best-in-class service event management solution that will keep Freightliner and Western Star dealers in the lead as trusted partners to their customers.”

To further enhance service management for DTNA dealers, the SRM case can automatically be integrated with Dealer Management System software, interfacing with DTNA’s Online Warranty Link (OWL) system and its VIP truck specs database.

