UPDATE: Volvo Trucks Reaches Contract Agreement with UAW Following Production Restart

The company announced it has reached a six-year contract agreement with UAW members after several weeks of negotiations and restarting of production at its Virginia-based manufacturing facility on July 12.

July 15, 2021
Sara JensenBecky Schultz
Volvo Trucks North America
Volvo Financial Services Offers Finance Program To Help Customers 5e861e4a789e6
Volvo Trucks North America

*Editor's Note: This news was originally published July 13, and updated July 15 with new information

Volvo Trucks North America announces employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have ratified a new six-year agreement. It covers around 2,900 members of UAW Local #2069 who work at Volvo's New River Valley truck assembly operations (NRV) in Dublin, VA. 

“This agreement allows us to continue providing our employees with a great quality of life, with guaranteed wage growth and excellent benefits,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand, in Volvo's press release announcing the signing of the agreement. “It will also help secure the plant’s long-term growth and sustainability. Our focus now will be on getting trucks to customers as quickly as we can, and strengthening our relationship with our employees.”

According to The Detroit News, the hourly workers voted 1,147 to 1,130 for the six-year contract and will suspend their on-and-off strike that began in April. Unionized salaried workers, however, voted against the pact 45-40, but Ray Curry, UAW president, said in a statement that the union has an established process to address concerns raised over the salary agreement.

The announcement of the contract's ratification comes after weeks of back and forth negotiations between the truck OEM and the UAW. 

Most recently, Volvo Trucks announced it would restart production at its NRV operations on July 12, despite an ongoing impasse with UAW. Union members rejected a collective bargaining agreement approved by UAW leadership for the third time late last week.

The NRV facility employs more than 3,300 people, about 2,900 of whom are members of UAW Local #2069. The previous contract, reached in 2016, expired in mid-March and unionized workers voted to go on strike on April 17, returning to work on April 30th as negotiations continued. The strike was resumed on June 7, the day following members’ rejection of the latest proposal.

“Given the significant wage gains and first-class benefits this agreement delivered, and the strong support it garnered from UAW leadership at every level, this outcome is unexpected and very disappointing,” said Franky Marchand, NRV vice president and general manager. He noted that with employees rejecting three successive agreements, the company was forced to consider its next steps.

In a statement issued July 12, Volvo Trucks noted the restart of operations, indicating any employees reporting to work on July 12 would immediately receive the wage increases and benefits outlined in the July 1 agreement with union leaders, except for the ratification bonuses that would be paid on contract ratification.

In announcing the move, Marchand commented, “We need to safeguard our future, and start building trucks for the many customers and dealers whose businesses and livelihoods depend on our products.

“The ongoing strike – which we continue to believe is unnecessary – is hurting our customers and has already set back our project to expand and upgrade the facility,” he added. 

According to the company, the Volvo Group is the only heavy-duty truck manufacturing group that assembles all of its trucks and engines for the North American market in the United States. The 1.6 million-sq.-ft. NRV plant is in the midst of a $400 million investment for advanced technology upgrades, site expansion and preparation for future products, including the Volvo VNR Electric truck.

The plant has added 1,100 jobs since the current union agreement was implemented in 2016 and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021.

Information provided by Volvo Trucks North America and edited/enhanced by Becky Schultz and Sara Jensen.

Related
Ipaf Training
Are your Workers Trained Hard or Hardly Trained?
Elevating Safety spoke to a group of experienced MEWP training and safety professionals from across the industry to provide the following summary of what constitutes quality training and evaluate its importance.
July 14, 2021
With more than 30 3D machine control systems used on dozers, excavators, motor graders and skid steers; 30 rovers and total stations; and 50 base stations, Veit & Company works one of the largest technology-enabled fleets in the Upper Midwest.
3D-Project-File Transfer from the Cloud Boosts Veit’s Technology Advantage
Sitework innovator surprise themselves with the value of Trimble WorksOS Software connecting design data with machine-control data for real-time progress and productivity updates
July 13, 2021
Adobe Stock 35194201 (1)
Compare Skid Steer Models Using the 2021 Skid Steer Spec Guide
Sort through specs and features from 15 major skid steer manufactures to find just the right skid steer for your construction business.
July 13, 2021
Miller En Pak A60 Gbhw Right
Miller Electric Redesigned EnPak A60 for Class 5 to 7 Work Trucks
Expanded capabilities include integrated welding, battery charge/crank assist, hydraulic power and more.
July 12, 2021
FT-12 EZ-T 18.5 with enhanced fender design
Felling Enhanced Fender Design for EZ-Tilt Trailers
Felling Trailers releases an enhanced fender design for its ground-level loading, EZ-Tilt trailers.
July 12, 2021
Cu Ut Vs Kubota
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: How To Prevent the 4 Most Common Construction Injuries
Most-read construction stories also include how to prevent the 4 most common construction injuries, researchers develop autonomous excavator, material shortages put contractors in crisis mode, how fast is the 702-hp 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, really?
July 9, 2021
20 C0572 001
Daimler Trucks Recalling 122,056 Freightliner and Western Star Trucks for Battery Cable
The battery cable terminal may break, resulting in a loss of electrical power and unintended engine stall.
July 7, 2021
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
How Fast is the 702-hp 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, Really?
A 702-horsepower, 650-lbs.-feet of torque, Hellcat-derived supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood sent Cars.com to the drag strip with this 6,350-lb. off-road pickup
July 6, 2021
Merger With Logo Matthias Gründler (ceo Traton Se, Left) Persio Lisboa (ceo Navistar Inc , Right)
Traton Finalizes Navistar Acquisition
Combining TRATON’s leading position in the European and South American markets with Navistar’s strong presence in North America lays the foundation for a premier company with a global reach and complimentary capabilities.
July 1, 2021
Lo Riser 16000 1080
Lo Riser Inclining Platform Trailer
July 1, 2021
In reinforcing its commitment to operational safety, Volvo Trucks North America is partnering with Bendix to utilize its suite of leading-edge active safety technologies.
Volvo Trucks Partners with Bendix to Boost Driver Safety and Training
Volvo Trucks North America is offering the fifth generation of the SafetyDirect Processor (SDP5 Full) from Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems as a factory-installed option on Volvo VNL, VNR and VHD models.
June 30, 2021
The ZR2 trim was initially relaunched on the Colorado mid-size pickup in 2017 and will now be added to the Silverado line.
ZR2 Trim Will Be Added to Chevrolet Silverado
The ZR2 has become synonymous with high-performance on- and off-road capability.
June 30, 2021
UTVs are primarily used for hauling materials, equipment and people, especially on large jobsites. They can also be fitted with attachments and accessories to increase versatility.
UTVs Provide Cost-effective Jobsite Transport
Stop beating up your full-size pickups while efficiently moving people and materials around the jobsite.
June 29, 2021
Nddot Snow Plow 2
A Camera That Can Take a Punch
The backup camera is a lifesaving safety technology until you need a camera to keep showing an operator blind spots from somewhere more exposed than built into a bumper or counterweight -- enter Dakota Micro's rugged cameras.
June 28, 2021
Cu 06242021
The Week’s Hottest 10 Construction Stories: How LeeBoy Makes the ‘Raised On Blacktop’ Special Paver
Why the most-read construction stories include a recap on recent crane collapses, how Buy American provisions could hurt construction, BROCK opens manufacturing in Chattanooga, 4 issues contractors must address post-pandemic
June 25, 2021
Embark Trucks
Embark Self-Driving Truck Company to Go Public
Embark Trucks, America’s longest-running self-driving truck program, plans to go public through a merger with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.
June 23, 2021
Imt 20029 Anniversary Logo F3 Large
Iowa Mold Tooling Commemorates 60th Anniversary
IMT products have now been empowering the building supply, construction, tire service, public works, mining, railroad, rental and propane markets for 60 years.
June 22, 2021
Cu 06112021
The Week's 10 Most-Read Construction Stories: Ford Unveils Maverick Compact Pickup Under $20,000
Why the Top 10 construction stories include modest infrastructure investment could launch commercial construction surge, CA measures long-term performance of rapid-strength concrete pavement repairs, Biden concedes to 15% tax floor to fund infrastructure
June 11, 2021
Us Tarp Safe T Lift
US Tarp Safe-T-Lift for Pull-style Tarping Systems
The 16- and 18-ft. optional Safe-T-Lift for pull-style tarping systems is suited for 8- to 10-ft.-high body sidewalls.
June 10, 2021
Trail King Hholb 8 Axle
Trail King Updated Live Bottom Trailer
The body of this updated live bottom trailer distributes weight to maximize payloads and maintain high levels of maneuverability with multiple axle configurations.
June 9, 2021
Maintainer Acc Thumbnail
Maintainer Advanced Crane Control 2.2
Enhanced system for Maintainer service truck cranes includes automatic stability zone charts, rotate stow assist and body collision prevention.
June 9, 2021
210608 Mack M Drive Hd Now Available In Mack Terra Pro Concrete Pumpers Powered By Mp8 Engine 1
mDRIVE HD for TerraPro Cabover Concrete Pumpers
Fully integrated with the MP8 engine and Mack axles, the 13- and 14-speed mDRIVE provides concrete pumper customers a proven solution to help improve performance, boost on-site productivity and safety and maximize uptime.
June 8, 2021
The Ford Maverick offers an affordable unibody design with standard full-hybrid powertrain provides an EPA estimated rating of 40 mpg in the city that gives the pickup a range of up to 500 miles on a single tank of gas.
Ford Targets New Customer Base With Maverick Compact Pickup Truck
Maverick is a hybrid that offers up to 40 mpg city and starts under $20,000.
June 8, 2021
Capture
Mack Trucks Shares Industry Update
Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and commercial operations provides an update on the state of the construction industry and the heavy-duty truck market.
June 7, 2021
Felling Pcd Pole Cargo Dump
Felling Trailers Expands Utilities-Based Product Line with PCD
The Pole/Cargo/Dump trailer can transport poles, backfill, debris, and even reels with the optional removable reel stands.
June 7, 2021
