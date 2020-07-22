Survey on State of Mobile Compressed Air Industry Aids Fleet Management Choices

VMAC compressed air survey is designed to provide a benchmark for businesses to aid in fleet and compressed air decision making.

July 22, 2020
AC Business Media
VMAC
Chart #9 Most Important Equipment
Vmac Logo Red&amp;black

Have you ever wondered how your truck fleet size compares to other businesses? Or what types of compressed air systems businesses similar to yours may be using?

VMAC, a leading onboard compressor manufacturer, set out to help vehicle owners, operators, mechanics and fleet managers answer these and other questions with its “State of the Mobile Compressed Air Industry" survey report. It is intended to enable businesses to compare themselves against their peers in the mobile compressed air industry in five key categories: fleets, truck classes, commercial vans, general equipment and mobile compressed air.

“We’re pleased to release this report to members of the industry, providing them with a benchmark for comparing themselves and their business to their industry peers,” says Mike Pettigrew, VMAC’s Marketing Manager. “By highlighting and analyzing industry trends, VMAC’s report will help business owners and managers plan for the future.”

“VMAC’s 2020 'State Of The Mobile Compressed Air Industry' report identifies trends associated with service vehicle life cycles, truck class sizes, commercial van popularity, CFM and psi requirements on service vehicles, and more” explains Anne Fortin, Digital Marketing Specialist. “By making our data readily available, we hope to provide another resource for members of the industry to use when conducting industry analysis, and empower them to make even more educated decisions that will benefit their business.”

VMAC surveyed 205 individuals from October 2019 to January 2020 to develop the survey, which compiles data from a range of industry professionals in varying industries, including construction, equipment repair, mining, oil and gas and agriculture. Most survey respondents were owners, operators or mechanics, with the remainder made up of fleet managers, sales and marketing staff and upfitters.

Key findings included:

  • Most survey respondents (58%) were part of small fleets ranging from one to five service trucks. Large fleets of more than 100 trucks accounted for just 7% of respondents. Newer vehicles aged 0 to 9 years made up 74% of respondents’ fleets.

  • Seventy percent of respondents indicated they have Class 2/3 trucks, while almost half (46%) indicated they had Class 4/5 trucks. Only 26% of respondents had Class 6/7 vehicles and just 13% has Class 8 trucks.
  • More than half (55%) indicated there was at least one service van with an air compressor in their fleet.
  • A significant portion of respondents (87%) chose an air compressor as one of their top two most important pieces of equipment on their service vehicles. Generators, cranes and welders were each selected by roughly a third of respondents at 32%, 31% and 27%, respectively.
  • More than half (54%) of respondents stated they only required up to 59 cfm of compressed air on their service vehicles. Forty percent indicated they required from 60 up to 149 cfm, and only 6% required 150 cfm or above.

  • A notable 67% indicated they prefer rotary screw air compressors over reciprocating compressors for their service vehicles. Performance (83%) was cited as the top reason for this preference, followed by size and weight (39%) and quality/reliability (38%).
  • Above-deck gas engine drive (22%) was noted as the most popular method for powering vehicle air compressors, closely followed by above-deck diesel engine drive (19%) and UNDERHOOD/engine drive (19%). Though deck-mounted air compressors also ranked as the top preferred type among over half of respondents, UNDERHOOD/engine drive compressors came in second (27%) in respondent preference.

Because the survey took place prior to the pandemic, the "State Of The Mobile Compressed Air Industry" report does not reflect any changes the COVID-19 pandemic may have caused within the industry. However, this allows VMAC to compare the pre-COVID-19 data against the data that will be collected when the survey is conducted again in 2021.

To learn more, click here to download the free report.

Recommended
Taskit Technician Features2
3 Things Keeping Your Construction Business From Scaling Successfully
As your company scales, it’s common to experience setbacks; but with foresight, planning, and the right tools, you can mitigate potential setbacks so they don’t derail your business
June 4, 2018
Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Sponsored
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Preventative maintenance tools from Samsara can help you collect data directly from each machine. Detect issues and reduce unplanned downtime.
June 20, 2020
Latest
Vanair Air N Arc 250 Light Product Image
Vanair Aluminum AIR N ARC 250-L
Weighs 30% less than the standard steel model yet still offers the functionality of five units in one machine
March 18, 2020
American Eagle Hps
American Eagle Unveils Hybrid Power Source (HPS)
The HPS allows companies to reduce their carbon footprint by operating hydraulic equipment without the use of the chassis engine.
March 16, 2020
Stellar 7aarkqx4 320
[VIDEO] Stellar Industries HPS System Reduces Carbon Footprint
Tim Worman with Stellar Industries talks about the new American Eagle hybrid power source (HPS) system.
March 6, 2020
American Eagle 30 P E
American Eagle 30P-E Compressor
48V electric motor and controller allows the compressor to be paired with work trucks built on an electric hybrid chassis platform
March 5, 2020
American Eagle Hps
American Eagle Hybrid Power Source (HPS)
The HPS allows companies to reduce their carbon footprint by operating hydraulic equipment without the use of the chassis engine.
March 4, 2020
Vmac Cat Mf Product
6-in-1 Multifunction Power System with Cat Engine
VMAC's 6-in-1 Multifunction - Cat Power offers six functions on one machine allowing operators can eliminate multiple pieces of equipment from the jobsite.
January 16, 2020
American Eagle 40 P Image
40P Compressor
American Eagle's 40P is a hybrid reciprocating compressor that pairs aluminum and cast steel to control weight.
January 8, 2020
Digital Throttle
VMAC Upgrades from Analog to Digital Throttle Control System
VMAC has upgraded the throttle control on all UNDERHOOD and Direct-Transmission Mounted (DTM) air compressor systems.
December 16, 2019
Maxresdefault 5df7d6d1777d5
[VIDEO] Real User Experience with the VMAC UNDERHOOD 40 Air Compressor
Come along for the ride as a real user shares a first-person experience of a standard service call using the VMAC UNDERHOOD 40 vehicle-mounted air compressor.
December 16, 2019
Vanair Air N Arc 150 Diesel Product Image
Vanair Air N Arc 150 Diesel All-In-One Power System
Includes a 20-cfm reciprocating air compressor, 5-kW generator, 150-amp high-frequency 100% duty-cycle DC welder, 190-amp battery booster and battery charger
October 18, 2019
Maxresdefault 5d9df26cb2ef2
[VIDEO] Vanair's New Separator Tank Updates Design with Integrated Manifolds and Redundancies
Vanair has ventured away from traditional tank design and introduced a new design with integrated manifolds as well as technology advancements to minimize downtime and improve maintenance
October 9, 2019
Vanair Separator Tank Air Side View
Vanair Integrated Separator Tank
Features integrated manifolds containing a minimum pressure valve, thermo-valve, thermistors, transducers, pressure regulators, oil filter and ultrasonic oil level sensors
October 8, 2019
The HVAC Cooling System for VMAC Multifunction is designed to integrate seamlessly with VMAC&rsquo;s Multifunction Power System, a 6-in-1 multi-power system that includes a rotary screw air compressor, generator, welder, battery booster/charger, PTO with optional hydraulic pump, and integrated cold climate kit.
VMAC To Release HVAC Solution For Truck Cabs
VMAC plans to formally release its new HVAC Cooling System for VMAC Multifunction in 2020, enabling its proven 6-in-1 multi-power system to provide truck cab cooling.
October 2, 2019
Maxresdefault 5d94cef1e95f7
[VIDEO] VMAC Adds New Options to Multifunction Power Systems Product Line
VMAC unveiled new developments for its multifunction power systems including one powered by a Cat engine, a 5-in-1 multifunction power system powered by a Honda engine, and an HVAC cooling system that will cool a truck cab without running the truck engine
October 2, 2019
Dtm70 Ram Transmission Render 1
DTM70 Direct-Transmission Mounted PTO Air Compressors for 2019 RAM Trucks
VMAC's DTM70 Direct-Transmission Mounted air compressor for the 2019 model year RAM trucks powers small- to medium-sized tools with high air demand
September 24, 2019
When it was time to bring in a new service truck to the fleet, Fanelli Equipment Repair seized the opportunity to &ldquo;right-size&rdquo; his truck. The lightweight vMAC DTM70-H air compressor helped to make this possible.
Onboard Compressor Helps Fanelli Equipment Repair Save 500 lbs. on Truck GVW
August 16, 2019
Dtm70 H Product Image 2018 Press Ready
DTM70-H Direct-Transmission Mounted Multi-Power System
DTM70-H will feature a hydraulic bypass valve and intelligent throttle control system to allow for variable air-on-demand with increased CFM output, while simultaneously providing steady GPM output
March 7, 2019
Dtm70 Ram Installed 1
VMAC DTM70 PTO-driven Air Compressor for Ram Trucks
New design specifically for the Ram 3500 to 5500 chassis cab Cummins Diesel trucks
March 7, 2019
Vmac Underhood70 Compressor
UNDERHOOD Air Compressors and DTM PTO-Driven Systems For 2019 Model Year Trucks, Vans
VMAC will offer over 25 different systems engineered to fit with 2019 trucks and vans by Ford, RAM, GM/Chevrolet and Mercedes/Freightliner
January 24, 2019
PTO-driven Vanair Genair Rotary Screw Air Compressor/Generator System
Underhood vs. PTO Onboard Power Solutions for Your Work Trucks
Everyone wants a vocational vehicle versatile enough to accomplish almost any task; however, this is not financially practical. Understanding demand can save you money in the long run.
October 12, 2018
Underhood air compressors provide air on demand and do not require an air receiver tank. Image source: VMAC
Onboard Power Play: Match Air Compressors to the Application and Vehicle
Sort through onboard air compressor options to pick the right solution for your operations.
October 12, 2018
Hippo Multipower Rtc 2017 08 23
HIPPO Rugged Tool Circuit (RTC) Hydraulic Power Pack
Self-sufficient unit has its own diesel engine to provide up to 10 gpm at 2,000 psi from a single, adjustable tool circuit
July 17, 2018
Cummins Battery
Cummins Reveals Its First Electrified Off-Highway Powertrain Concept at Intermat Paris
Cummins Battery Electric (BEV) system will provide pure electric power with zero emissions on a single charge at the point of use, intended for the most environmentally challenged locations.
April 23, 2018
Underhood40 Ford 6 2 V8 Engine Render (spec Sheet Image)
VMAC Unveils UNDERHOOD40 Air Compressor
The VMAC UNDERHOOD40 offers up to 40 CFM at 100% duty cycle.
March 12, 2018