Iowa Mold Tooling Commemorates 60th Anniversary

IMT products have now been empowering the building supply, construction, tire service, public works, mining, railroad, rental and propane markets for 60 years.

June 22, 2021
Iowa Mold Tooling Co. Inc.
Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc. (IMT), an Oshkosh Corporation company, is commemorating its 60th anniversary by celebrating its team members and the local community.

IMT was founded in 1961 as a business creating new tread designs for recapping tires. Over the past 60 years, the company has grown to become a leading manufacturer and supplier of service vehicles, cranes, hydraulic loaders and air compressors for tire, mining, construction, material handling and utility markets around the world. Created with the customer in mind, its products incorporate carefully crafted details to ensure they offer simple, intuitive and reliable operation.

“I would like to congratulate our devoted team at IMT on 60 years of dedicated service to the industry, our customers and our distributors,” said Jim Hasty, general manager at IMT. “Their hard work and dedication are the reason IMT is an industry leader and a valued member of our local community.”

The company plans to recognize their 60th anniversary with a series of events beginning with a barbeque lunch for team members on June 22 at its headquarters. IMT will also be participating in the Duesey Days Parade in Garner, IA, on July 10 to continue the celebration and to celebrate Garner’s sesquicentennial.

“It’s important to us to show our appreciation to our team members and the local community for all of their support during the past 60 years,” Hasty said. “Our success is built upon the dedication of our team members and their families.”


