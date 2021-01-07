Curry Supply Names Will Buddin Director of Sales

Curry Supply Company promotes Will Buddin to director of sales, effective Jan. 1, 2021, to work with and oversee regional sales managers across the U.S.

Jan 7th, 2021
Curry Supply Company
Will Buddin
Curry Supply Company
Curry Supply Company Logo 11292376

Curry Supply Company, a manufacturer of specialized industrial trucks, promoted Will Buddin to director of sales, effective Jan. 1, 2021. He will primarily work with and oversee Curry Supply’s regional sales managers across the country.

Buddin joined Curry Supply last September as a regional sales manager. Due to his vast industry knowledge and experience, he proved himself for promotion quickly. This move is in alignment with Curry Supply’s position as a dynamic company, one not afraid to make changes that will ultimately benefit the company, whether it is promoting from within or bringing in talented professionals.

“Will only recently joined Curry Supply, but has already proven that we made the right call bringing him in,” said Jeff Shaw, vice president of sales and marketing at Curry Supply. “We strongly support Will in his new position and we’re sure his leadership will help us bring the company to new heights.”

Buddin added, “I am grateful for the vote of confidence from the company and looking forward to the challenge.”

