Fuel Me App Delivers Fuel, Assistance to Construction Vehicles

Called the "Door Dash of Diesel," Fuel Me allows commercial transportation and construction industries to buy fuel and receive emergency roadside assistance through its app.

February 4, 2021
Fuel Me
Fuel Me has launched an app that allows commercial transportation and construction industries to buy fuel and receive emergency roadside assistance.
Fuel Me

The Fuel Me platform offers visibility and accounting reconciliation and helps construction companies manage numerous job sites.


Fuel Me also provides benefits to truck drivers and companies operating large trucking fleets. Fuel Me, in partnership with Truck Park, secured contracts with hundreds of private parking locations nationwide, reserving customers parking spaces for diesel fuel servicing while trucks are stopped for mandatory resting hours. Called the "Door Dash of Diesel" by CDL Life, Fuel Me is providing nationwide fueling services to customers and reducing accident risk for operators.

The Fuel Me app guarantees competitive pricing and excellent service through Fuel Me's nationwide network of more than 30,000 approved vendors, while allowing users to manage all their orders in one place and in real time with GPS tracking.

"Whether you're in need of fuel to run your excavator on your job site or you're a driver filling up your tank, Fuel Me is the answer everyone has been waiting for,"  says Fuel Me CEO Carlo Passacantando.

The company's leadership team that has worked for the likes of Chevron, BP, Clark Products, and Mansfield selling to large nationwide corporate clients such as UPS, CSX, and Rexel. 

"Unlike anything else in the market, Fuel Me simplifies the entire fuel procurement process, allowing customers to manage all purchases on a single platform, optimizing operations and administrative procedures, while providing extensive cost and time savings," says Passacantando.

