EnergyX Solutions, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered software as a service (SaaS) company, announced its aim to help provide cost-effective retrofit programs for the Biden Administration's Build Back Better plan to help achieve its goals toward energy efficiency while providing one million jobs.

During his presidential campaign, now-President Joe Biden announced the Build Back Better plan, an initiative that aims to upgrade four million homes and weatherize another two million, creating more energy efficiency to sustain the environment. The plan includes investments in several industries, including infrastructure, building, housing, innovation, the power sector and more. The payment for the plan will come from stimulus and increases in the corporate tax rate, the Biden campaign indicated when the plan was announced.

“President-elect Biden is making a huge commitment toward achieving our collective clean energy goals,” explained Nishaant Sangaavi, co-founder and CEO of EnergyX Solutions. “This is great news for our environmental and climate change commitments because it’s going to have a major impact on the energy sector not only in the U.S., but around the world.”

EnergyX’s Retrofit AI Software can help further clean energy objectives by highlighting ways to save costs in buildings and housing by offering program automation, workflow and vendor management. According to the company:

The first step to energy efficiency is an energy audit, which analyzes how much energy a home is losing through cracks, gaps or drafty windows, or due to a heating system with a fault — a step done by the Retrofit AI software.

Through this process, the company can remotely depict through machine learning and data science what upgrades the home will need in order to operate at the best efficiency possible.

EnergyX Solutions is able to save users by providing the highest net savings per program dollar spent.

The software reduces the number of calls to the call center — helping save companies money.

Retrofit AI provides customized solutions for every EnergyX customer.

The company has raised $5 million in dilutive and non-dilutive funding toward its objective to help lead the clean energy revolution.