Ford Breaks Ground on Electric F-150 Manufacturing Plant

The new manufacturing center at the Dearborn-based Rouge Center, once complete, will add 300 jobs and is part of a $700 million investment in building the all-new F-150 lineup, including the first-ever F-150 PowerBoost hybrid. The new jobs will support battery assembly and production of the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid and fully electric F-150.

Ford today announced an even deeper commitment to American manufacturing, celebrating the production start of the all-new F-150 at the storied Ford Rouge Center and confirming construction of the new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center where it will build the all-electric F-150 by mid-2022.

Including investments for Bronco and Ranger at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, MI, announced last year, Ford plans to invest more than $1.45 billion and create approximately 3,000 jobs over the next three years in Michigan alone.

“We are proud to once again build and innovate for the future here at the Rouge with the debut of our all-new F-150 and the construction of a modern new manufacturing center to build the first-ever all-electric F-150,” says Bill Ford, executive chairman, Ford Motor Company. “This year’s COVID-19 crisis made it clear why it is so important for companies like Ford to help keep our U.S. manufacturing base strong and help our country get back to work.”



