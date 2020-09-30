Ford Issues Safety Recall for Intermittent Rearview Camera Operation

Dealers will replace the rearview camera.

September 30, 2020
Ford has issued a safety compliance recall for multiple 2020 model year vehicles for intermittent rearview camera operation. Affected vehicles have insufficient electrical conductivity within the printed circuit board internal to the camera. A rearview camera that intermittently displays a blank or distorted image would not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and requires corrective action by the manufacturer.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. 

This action affects 620,246 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 76,566 in Canada and 4,302 in Mexico.

Affected 2020 vehicles include:

  • Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Nov. 16, 2019 to May 18, 2020 

  • Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant from Oct. 26, 2019, to May 18, 2020, and Kansas City Assembly Plant from Nov. 2, 2019 to May 18, 2020

  • Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant from Nov. 18, 2019 to May 26, 2020

  • Ford Transit vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant from Oct. 28, 2019 to May 20, 2020.

  • Ford Super Duty vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant from Nov. 3, 2019 to May 18, 2020, and Ohio Assembly Plant from Oct. 30, 2019, to May 18, 2020

  • Ford Expedition vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant from Oct. 30, 2019 to June 22, 2020

  • Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant from Nov. 5, 2019 to May 18, 2020 and Lincoln Corsair vehicles built there from Nov. 14, 2019, to May 18, 2020

  • Ford Ranger vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant from Dec. 9, 2019 to May 19, 2020

  • Ford Edge vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant from Nov. 13, 2019 to May 26, 2020, and Lincoln MKX and Nautilus vehicles built there from Nov. 21, 2019 to May 26, 2020

Dealers will replace the rearview camera. Official notification to dealers and customers will begin Nov. 7. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20C19.

