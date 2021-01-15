FCA Becomes First Automotive OEM to Implement Amazon’s New Alexa Custom Assistant

Alexa Custom Assistant makes it fast and easy to create intelligent voice experiences in FCA products

January 15, 2021
FCA North America

          FCA will be the first automaker to implement Amazon’s Alexa Custom Assistant into its vehicles, making it fast and easy to create intelligent voice experiences for FCA products. The Alexa Custom Assistant solution is built directly on the Alexa technology stack within FCA’s Uconnect system and can be tailored to each FCA brand personality and customer need with a unique wake word, voice, skills and capabilities.

This innovative technology also introduces the unique capability of two in-vehicle voice assistants to simultaneously cooperate and fulfill customer requests. This allows the FCA intelligent assistant to act as the product specialist with features and capabilities specific to the vehicle, while Alexa helps the customer with weather, smart home control, music and more.

"Our customers expect to easily connect with their digital lifestyles wherever they go and today we responded with plans to offer new intelligent experiences built on Alexa’s world-class voice AI technology,” says Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer, FCA - North America. “We look forward to the expanding partnership with Amazon and the integration of Alexa Custom Assistant within our powerful Uconnect system, as we continue on our path to put customer needs and expectations at the center of everything we do."

The Alexa Custom Assistant enables this dual-assistant cooperation by using advanced artificial intelligence to determine the customer’s intent and then routing the request to the proper voice assistant for the job — if the assistant invoked by the customer cannot fulfill the request, but the other voice assistant can, it will hand-off the request without any additional customer participation, resulting in a convenient, intuitive and delightful customer experience.

“We are pleased to work with FCA as the first automotive partner to implement Alexa Custom Assistant in its vehicles," says Ned Curic, Vice President, Alexa Automotive. “FCA has made it a priority to offer an intelligent assistant experience their customers will love, and we are excited to collaborate with them to deliver that capability.”

FCA has already begun the planning process for the integration of the Alexa Custom Assistant in its future models.              

