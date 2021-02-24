2021 Ram 1500 Is the Only Pickup to Earn 2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick Rating

The 2021 Ram 1500 Crew Cab has earned a 2021 Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The rating applies to Ram 1500 Crew Cab models equipped with the Advanced Safety Group. Ram 1500 was the first pickup to achieve the Top Safety Pick rating and marks back-to-back (2020 and 2021) Top Safety Pick status.

“This validation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety builds consumer confidence in our trucks and in the Ram brand,” says Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer - Stellantis.

Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking is the latest IIHS requirement needed to earn Top Safety Pick status. Ram’s technology, which achieved an “advanced” rating, builds on the truck’s sensor-fusion Automatic Emergency Braking system.

Sensor-fusion combines camera technology with radar sensors to help determine if a frontal impact with another vehicle appears imminent. If, after multiple alerts, the driver does not respond to the risk, the system deploys the vehicle’s brakes to help avoid impact or reduce its severity.

To accommodate Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking, the range of the system’s radar technology is expanded to help identify pedestrians. If a collision appears imminent, the system responds in a manner similar to Automatic Emergency Braking to reduce or eliminate risk of impact, depending on conditions such as speed and proximity.

Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking is part of the Ram 1500’s available Advanced Safety Group package, which includes Lane Departure Warning-Plus, Rear Cross Path detection, Blind-spot Monitoring with trailer coverage and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Go and Hold.

Automatic Emergency Braking earned the highest possible rating – “superior” – in IIHS testing of the vehicle-to-vehicle scenario. It is standard equipment on Laramie, Rebel, Longhorn, Limited Longhorn and Limited trims. The feature is also available on Tradesman and Bighorn trims with the Level 1 Equipment Group package.

Central to the truck’s evaluation was its performance in six IIHS crashworthiness tests that included three types of frontal crashes. The remaining tests inflict damage consistent with a side impact, rear impact and a rollover.

The Ram 1500 Crew Cab earned the highest possible score in each.